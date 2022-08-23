VIDEO: Powerlifters have first mask-free Summer Open in Langley

More than 60 took part at Trinity Western University’s David E. Enarson Gymnasium

Josh Romero hauls up a 250kg (551.2lb.) deadlift at Trinity Western University’s David E. Enarson Gymnasium on Saturday, Aug. 20. Romeo was among more than 60 competitors at the British Columbia Powerlifting Association annual Summer Open competition in Langley on Saturday, Aug. 20. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

It was a welcome return to normal for more than 60 powerlifters at the British Columbia Powerlifting Association (BCPA) annual all-day Summer Open competition at Trinity Western University’s David E. Enarson Gymnasium in Langley on Saturday, Aug. 20.

The last time the event was held at TWU, it had to operate under Provincial Return to Play pandemic guidelines, with masks required except when attempting lifts.

“It’s so hot in that gym,” BCPA president Jen Luther Thomas noted.

This time, lifters could focus on the three events that make up powerlifting, the squat, bench press and deadlifts, without masking up.

There were a number of new records set at the Langley event, both provincial and national, but Luther Thomas estimates it could be a month before they are formally recognized.

After seeing memberships decline during the pandemic, Luther Thomas was encouraged to see a larger-than-usual number of young competitors at the event.

“This was a lot of people’s first competition,” she told the Langley Advance Times.

“We’re seeing a lot more junior lifters.”

Fellow athletes cheered on Dallas Hoang as he completed a 197.5kg (435.4lb.) deadlift at the British Columbia Powerlifting Association’s annual Summer Open competition at Trinity Western University in Langley on Saturday, Aug. 20. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Memberships are starting to increase as events resume, she said.

“Our calendar is slowly returning to pre-COVID levels, and our membership is slowly recovering,” Luther Thomas summarized.

Isaiah Wolf deadlifted 227.5kg (501.5lb.) at the British Columbia Powerlifting Association annual Summer Open competition held at Trinity Western University in Langley on Saturday, Aug. 20. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

More photos from the Open can be viewed at the Langley Advance Times Facebook page.

The next big provincial meet will be the Fall Classic, set for Oct. 22-23 at the Royal Canadian Air Cadets 861 Squadron Building at Abbotsford Exhibition Park, 32470 Haida Dr #14.

For more information about events and the sport, visit https://bc-powerlifting.com/ or the BCPA Facebook page.

