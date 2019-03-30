Vancouver Whitecaps’ Russell Teibert (31) heads the ball against Seattle Sounders’ Victor Rodriguez (8) during the first half MLS soccer action in Vancouver, B.C., on Saturday March 30, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ben Nelms

Video replay costs Whitecaps in 0-0 draw with Sounders

Vancouver still looking for first win of MLS season

VANCOUVER — A video replay decision in extra time cost the Vancouver Whitecaps a chance to win their first match of the MLS season, resulting in a 0-0 draw with the Seattle Sounders on Saturday night.

The wild sequence began when Vancouver’s Joaquin Ardaiz took a shot that was stopped by Seattle goalkeeper Stefan Frei. The ball rolled to the Whitecaps’ Hwang In-Beom, whose shot was blocked again by a diving Frei. After the play, In-Beom had his legs taken out from underneath him by a sliding tackle by Seattle’s Kim Kee-hee.

At first referee Robert Sibiga ruled a yellow card against Kee-hee, which would have set up a penalty kick. The call was reversed after a video replay review, though, bringing boos from the crowd of 24,803 at BC Place Stadium.

For most of the match, the Whitecaps (0-3-1) played a disciplined, defensive game. That forced the unbeaten Sounders (3-0-1) to move the ball around the outside in hopes of breaking the Vancouver shape.

The Whitecaps came close in the 76th minute. Winger Lucas Venuto sent a ball into the box that forward Victor Giro flicked with his left foot, forcing Frei to make a save.

Whitecaps goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau had to look sharp in the 64th minute when Seattle’s Gustav Svensson blasted a shot from well outside the box. Crepeau steered it clear with a two-hand save.

RELATED: Rodriguez nets 2 as Houston beats Whitecaps 3-2

The Whitecaps got a big defensive play from Erik Godoy early in the second half. Kee-hee headed a ball to the open corner of the net but Godoy was able to clear the ball off the line.

The Sounders controlled much of the play during the scoreless first half, but it was the Whitecaps who managed two good scoring chances.

In the 39th minute, forward Lass Bangoura squirmed free just outside the box and blasted a right-footed shot that forced Frei to make a diving save.

Left back Ali Adnan, who was acquired March 9 on loan from Italian Serie A club Udinese Calcio, made a couple of nice plays. In the 32nd minute, he dribbled around Seattle defenders. A few minutes later, he took a pass from Fredy Montero and sent a shot into the box off a set play.

NOTES: The game made MLS history with two Koreans — Vancouver’s In-Beom and Seattle’s Kee-hee — playing against each other for the first time. …It was the 136th meeting across all competitions between Vancouver and Seattle, the most of any soccer rivalry in the U.S. and Canada. … Adnan is the first Iraqi-born player in MLS. … Vancouver had an eight-game winless streak and lost four consecutive games in 2016. … Both teams were coming off a two-week break.

Jim Morris, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

Previous story
Group behind proposed CFL franchise in Halifax closer to landing deal
Next story
Granlund nets winner as Canucks edge Stars 3-2 in shootout

Just Posted

Langley has higher than average opioid poisoning rate

New figures show one in 5,000 residents end up in hospital

VIDEO: Giants take Game 5 of playoffs at home

Vancouver leads the best-of-seven series 3-2, after a victory over Seattle on Friday in Langley

Pedestrian throws rock and shatters truck driver’s window on Highway 1

Abbotsford driver suffers broken collarbone in incident on Friday morning

Convicted pedophile from Langley back behind bars in Ontario

Madilyn Harks had been in Brampton for a week before being arrested

Langley businesses asked to host overdose awareness lunches

A local committee is trying to tackle the overdose crisis.

VIDEO: The secret lives of B.C.’s wolverines

New research tries to add more light on one of the least studied animals in North America

Granlund nets winner as Canucks edge Stars 3-2 in shootout

Markstrom makes 38 saves for Vancouver

Crews fighting 250-hectare wildfire near Kamloops

The blaze near Neskonlith Lake is the second burning in the Kamloops Fire Centre

Two cougars shot after mauling child on Vancouver Island

The child was taken to hospital in serious condition

Rally against homeless housing in downtown Maple Ridge

Mayor says council will stand with residents who oppose modular housing

Parents, kids flee Surrey park after reports of man with firearm

Surrey RCMP say it was an imitation weapon

Seven small wildfires burning in B.C. as warm weather brings dry conditions

BC Wildfire Service urging caution as winter weather melts

‘Greed and opportunism’ highlight vulnerabilities in B.C. immigration case

Me Hee Kim owed $352,226 following the purchase of Comox Valley’s now-closed Hanna Korean Restaurant

Teenage girl rescued from bottom of Cascade Falls near Mission

Mission Search and Rescue says three girls climbed down, but one couldn’t make it back up

Most Read