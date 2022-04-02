Langley Rivermen took the first game in playoffs against the Victoria Grizzlies Friday night at the George Preston Recreation Centre. (Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance Times)

Langley Rivermen took the first game in playoffs against the Victoria Grizzlies Friday night at the George Preston Recreation Centre. (Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance Times)

VIDEO: Rivermen down Grizzlies in first of playoff series

Langley’s junior A ice hockey team takes Victoria 3-2 Friday, and prepares for game 2 Saturday

It’s playoff time, and the action on the ice at George Preston Rec Centre Friday night was intense as the Langley Rivermen took the first in a best-of-seven games against Victoria.

The Grizzlies fell 3-2 to the Rivermen before a crowd of 465 in the first game of the 2022 Fred Page Cup Playoffs.

They’re back on the ice at The Lodge in Langley again tonight (Saturday, April 2) at 7:15 p.m.

Tickets are still available for the game. Single-game tickets can be purchased at “The Lodge” box office 45 minutes before puck drop. They’re also available by calling 778-246-2245, emailing tickets@langleyrivermen.com or purchase online at HappsNow.

Then, it’s off to Victoria, for back-to-back games at the Q Centre on Tuesday and Wednesday, April 5 and 6. Then, as necessary, the games will alternate between Langley and Victoria, with the fifth game set for George Preston on April 8, Victoria on April 9, and back to Langley April 10.

hockeyLangleyLangley Rivermen

 

