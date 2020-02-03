VIDEO: Rivermen earn 3-2 victory against Chilliwack Chiefs at Sunday’game

The Langley BCHL team haven’t played on home ice since Jan. 4

Langley Rivermen earned a close 3 to 2 victory over the Chilliwack Chiefs on Sunday, Feb. 2.

The B.C. Hockey League team was back in action after nearly a month of games on the road; the Riverman haven’t had a home game since Jan. 4, when they managed to trounce the Surrey Eagles 7 – 2.

After a slow start, the first goal at Sunday’s game came from #7, Vancouver-born forward Kalen Szeto midway through the 2nd period.

#12 Tanner Versluis secured the Rivermen’s second goal to put them ahead 2 – 0, but the Chiefs came back with a goal from Tommy Lyons part way through the third.

Chilliwack’s Trevor Adams tied things up with only five minutes to go, but Matteo Pecchia was able to take back the lead for the Rivermen and win the game at the last minute.

VIDEO: Rivermen earn 3-2 victory against Chilliwack Chiefs at Sunday'game

