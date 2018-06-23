VIDEO: Rivermen, Giants drafted to NHL

The Ottawa Senators have drafted Langley Riverman forward Angus Crookshank at 126th overall.

Crookshank’s late birthday (past the Sept. 15 cutoff) made him draft-eligible for the first time this year.

Listed No. 135 among North American skaters by Central Scouting, Crookshank produced consistent offence and some big goals in helping Canada West to gold at the World Junior A Challenge in December.

Crookshank scored 45 points in 42 games for the Rivermen last year, good enough for second on the team. He was the 2015-16 MVP of the CSSHL Prep Divison.

Crookshank is committed to University of New Hampshire for 2018-19.

Three Giants got the call as well.

Vancouver Giants forward Milos Roman was selected by the Calgary Flames in the fourth round (122nd overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft.

“Milos has worked extremely hard to get to this point and to see him drafted today by the Calgary Flames is a testament to his hard work, resilience and his exceptional character and leadership,” said Giants GM Barclay Parneta. “We are thrilled that Milos and his family get to celebrate this achievement together and we are very proud of him for all that he’s accomplished up to this point in his career. The Calgary Flames are very fortunate to have a player like Milos now a part of their organization.”

Originally selected by the Giants sixth overall in the 2017 CHL Import Draft, Roman finished his rookie campaign with 10 goals and 22 assists for 32 points in 39 games. He added three goals and three assists for six points in seven playoff games. He was named to the 2018 Sherwin-Williams CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game but was unable to compete due to injury.

Vancouver Giants goaltender David Tendeck (North Vancouver, B.C.) was selected by the Arizona Coyotes in the sixth round (158th overall).

The 18-year-old Tendeck was named a 2017-18 second-team WHL all-star. In 48 regular season appearances Tendeck posted a record of 25-16-3-2 with a .912 save percentage, a 3.02 goals-against-average and three shutouts.

“This season David Tendeck established himself as one of the best goaltenders in the Western Hockey League and we are very happy to see him selected today by the Arizona Coyotes,” said Giants GM Barclay Parneta.

Giants defenceman Alex Kannok Leipert (Regina, SK) has been selected by the 2018 Stanley Cup champion Washington Capitals in the sixth round (161st overall).

Kannok Leipert completed his first full WHL campaign in 2017-18. The blueliner posted five goals and 16 assists for 21 points through 60 regular season games and appeared in six of the Giants seven playoff games against Victoria. Through 68 career WHL games, Kannok Leipert has compiled six goals and 18 assists for 24 points.

“Alex Kannok Leipert can do it all. Last season he logged big minutes as a rookie and thrived in a lot of different situations and it’s great that the Washington Capitals took notice and selected him to their organization,” said Giants GM Barclay Parneta.

