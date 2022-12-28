VIDEO: Rivermen look to move up in the standings

Langley Rivermen forward Tyler Chan, seen here in action during a Nov. 26 road game, assisted on all three Rivermen goals against the Alberni Valley Bulldogs at George Preston arena on Dec. 17. (File photo/Lisa Mazurek Vernon Vipers photography)

Langley Rivermen will be looking to move up in the standings when they return to the ice Friday, Dec. 30 to play the Chilliwack Chiefs at the Chilliwack Coliseum at 7 p.m.

Currently, the BCHL Junior A Langley team is ranked eighth in the Coastal Conference, while the Chiefs are fifth.

Just before they took their their holiday break, the Rivermen won an overtime victory over the Alberni Valley Bulldogs in front of 458 at George Preston arena on Dec. 17.

Bulldogs scored the first two goals of the game, both on power plays, which proved to be the only shots they got past Langley netminder Ajeet Gundarah.

The Rivermen comeback got underway at 2:48 of the second period, a power play goal by Owen Kim, assisted by Garrett Valk and Tyler Chan that trimmed the Bulldogs lead to 2-1.

In the third, Dominick Rivelli scored his first as a Rivermen player to make it a tie game, assisted by Brett Ursulak and Tyler Chan.

That sent the teams into overtime where Keeton Oakley had the game winner for the Rivermen at 1:14, with Valk and Chan getting their second and third assists. Chan was named player of the game.

All three stars of the game were Rivermen; Rivelli, Oakley and Gundarah.

Rivermen forward Andrej Kovacevic suited up for his 100th career BCHL game.

Following their visit to Chilliwack, the Rivermen will return home to George Preston arena at 20699 42nd Ave. on Saturday, Dec. 31, when they host the division-leading Nanaimo Clippers at 2 p.m.

All tickets are only 10$.

Langley Mayor Eric Woodward will be in attendance to drop the puck and the first 100 kids through the door will get free Tim Hortons hockey cards.

READ ALSO: Alternative to teddy bear toss rated a success by two Langley hockey teams

READ ALSO: Vernon Vipers send parents home with win over Langley Rivermen

BCHLLangley