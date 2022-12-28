Langley Rivermen forward Tyler Chan, seen here in action during a Nov. 26 road game, assisted on all three Rivermen goals against the Alberni Valley Bulldogs at George Preston arena on Dec. 17. (File photo/Lisa Mazurek Vernon Vipers photography)

Langley Rivermen forward Tyler Chan, seen here in action during a Nov. 26 road game, assisted on all three Rivermen goals against the Alberni Valley Bulldogs at George Preston arena on Dec. 17. (File photo/Lisa Mazurek Vernon Vipers photography)

VIDEO: Rivermen look to move up in the standings

Langley Junior A team readies to resume play post-Christmas

Langley Rivermen will be looking to move up in the standings when they return to the ice Friday, Dec. 30 to play the Chilliwack Chiefs at the Chilliwack Coliseum at 7 p.m.

Currently, the BCHL Junior A Langley team is ranked eighth in the Coastal Conference, while the Chiefs are fifth.

Just before they took their their holiday break, the Rivermen won an overtime victory over the Alberni Valley Bulldogs in front of 458 at George Preston arena on Dec. 17.

Bulldogs scored the first two goals of the game, both on power plays, which proved to be the only shots they got past Langley netminder Ajeet Gundarah.

The Rivermen comeback got underway at 2:48 of the second period, a power play goal by Owen Kim, assisted by Garrett Valk and Tyler Chan that trimmed the Bulldogs lead to 2-1.

In the third, Dominick Rivelli scored his first as a Rivermen player to make it a tie game, assisted by Brett Ursulak and Tyler Chan.

That sent the teams into overtime where Keeton Oakley had the game winner for the Rivermen at 1:14, with Valk and Chan getting their second and third assists. Chan was named player of the game.

All three stars of the game were Rivermen; Rivelli, Oakley and Gundarah.

Rivermen forward Andrej Kovacevic suited up for his 100th career BCHL game.

Following their visit to Chilliwack, the Rivermen will return home to George Preston arena at 20699 42nd Ave. on Saturday, Dec. 31, when they host the division-leading Nanaimo Clippers at 2 p.m.

All tickets are only 10$.

Langley Mayor Eric Woodward will be in attendance to drop the puck and the first 100 kids through the door will get free Tim Hortons hockey cards.

READ ALSO: Alternative to teddy bear toss rated a success by two Langley hockey teams

READ ALSO: Vernon Vipers send parents home with win over Langley Rivermen

Have a story tip? Email: dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BCHLLangley

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Streaking Canucks win 3rd in a row, sink visiting San Jose Sharks 6-2
Next story
From cross-Arctic treks to Olympic dreams, B.C. athletes made 2022 one for the books

Just Posted

Bill Macrae loaded up a vehicle on Friday, May 28, 2021 with the latest monthly contributions to the Langley Sources Food Bank from residents of Churchill Park in Walnut Grove. (File photo/Carol Gilchrist, special to Langley Advance Times)
Residents of Langley housing complex step up to help Sources food bank

Send your letter to the editor via email to news@langleyadvancetimes.com and include your first and last name, address, and phone number. (Black Press Media files)
LETTER: Langley man concerned about recession and inflation

Langley Rivermen forward Tyler Chan, seen here in action during a Nov. 26 road game, assisted on all three Rivermen goals against the Alberni Valley Bulldogs at George Preston arena on Dec. 17. (File photo/Lisa Mazurek Vernon Vipers photography)
VIDEO: Rivermen look to move up in the standings

Herv Bezjack, club coordinator at Langley’s Boys and Girls South Coast BC Club received 25 meal packages from Langley businessman Robert Davison. The donation helped the local non-profit club feed 100 people ahead of the Christmas. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
M&M owner helps fill tummies during the holiday season