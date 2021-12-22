Ajeet Gundarah allowed just one goal as the Langley Rivermen posted a a 4-1 home ice victory over Powell River on Friday, Dec. 17. (file)

VIDEO: Rivermen wrap up pre-Christmas schedule with two wins

‘The boys worked hard’

Langley Rivermen wrapped up their pre-Christmas schedule with two wins, a 4-1 victory over Powell River on Friday, Dec. 17, and a 3-1 victory over Surrey on Saturday, Dec. 18.

Friday’s game at George Preston, with 458 attending, saw Ryan Upson score twice in the first, with Riley Wallack and Tyler Schleppe adding two more for Langley in the second. Mark D’Agostino got the lone River Kings marker in the final seconds of the third on a power play, the only goal allowed by Rivermen net minder Ajeet Gundarah.

Gundarah was first star of the game, with Wallack and Upson second and third, respectively.

The next day, Langley hosted Surrey Eagles with 306 in the stands.

Surrey’s Graydon Slipec notched the first goal of the night, the only goal for the Eagles, as it turned out.

Andrej Kovacevic scored in the second, and Riley Wallack got the insurance goal in the second on a power play, with Owen Kim getting number three for Langley late in the period on an empty net.

All three stars were Langley; in order, Wallack, Gundarah and Vitaly Levyy.

Rivermen associate coach Thomas Koshman called it a “great way to go into Christmas.”

“The boys worked very hard.”

Langley will play again on Wednesday, Dec. 29 in Chilliwack. Puck drop is 7 pm.

Rivermen continue to lead the BCHL Coastal division, ahead of Alberni Valley Bulldogs and Nanaimo Clippers.

