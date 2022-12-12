VIDEO: Road trip loss for Vancouver Giants against Seattle

Vancouver Giants scored first, but Seattle Thunderbirds stormed back and put up four unanswered goals in the second period, too much for Vancouver to overcome on Sunday, Dec. 11 at the accesso ShoWare Center in Kent, WA.

After a scoreless first period, Jaden Lipinski opened the scoring for the Giants with a goal on a partial break at 2:28 into the middle frame, assisted by Kyren Gronick and Carson Haynes.

Seattle scored the next five goals, four in the second and one in the third.

Thunderbirds’ Kyle Crnkovic scored a shorthanded goal at 7:41 of the second, then, less than a minute later, Hyde Davidson received a breakaway pass while exiting the penalty box.

Calgary Flames prospect Lucas Ciona added to the Seattle lead 0:41 later.

Seattle’s Jared Davidson got in on the Thunderbird offence with a goal of his own with 5:59 remaining in the second, a power play goal.

Late in the third, Jared Davidson put in his second of the night on a rebound at 13:50.

Giants’ Ty Halaburda knocked in a rebound during four-on-four play to bring the score to 5-2 at the accesso ShoWare Center in Kent, WA on Sunday. Dec. 11, as the G-men fell 5-2 to Seattle. (Brian Liesse/Special to Langley Advance Times)

A few seconds later, Giants’ Ty Halaburda knocked in a rebound during four-on-four play to bring the score to 5-2. at 13:50, assisted by Mazden Leslie and Ty Thorpe.

Final Score: Vancouver 2 — Seattle 5.

Seattle outshot Vancouver 43 — 24.

Next game, Giants head to the island to take on the Victoria Royals on Wednesday, Dec 14. Game gets underway 7:05 p.m. at Save-On-Food Memorial Arena

