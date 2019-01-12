VIDEO: Rogers Hometown Hockey tour wraps up in Langley City

Caleb Hogrebe, 8, of Abbotsford, winds up for a shot during day two of the Rogers Hometown Hockey tour. Black Press photo

When you’re the type of hockey fan who flies solo from Langley to Edmonton because the Oilers, your favourite team, is in the playoffs, you won’t miss an opportunity to pose for a picture with the Stanley Cup.

Langley City mayor Val van den Broek was one of many who had their photo taken with the iconic trophy when downtown Langley was taken over by the two-day Rogers Hometown Hockey tour.

“It was absolutely fantastic,” van den Broek said of the event.

“We can’t thank them [Rogers] enough for bringing a fantastiuc, free family-friendly event to Langley City.”

It wound down Sunday, with more free entertainment and a scheduled outdoor showing of an NHL game.

Weather conditions were near-perfect, bright and sunny, both days.

Langley City was the 15th stop on the tour, which started in October and will continue until the end of March.

Hosts Ron MacLean and Tara Slone were on site for the festivities.

The evening broadcast was to feature a special pre-game show hosted by MacLean and Slone live from the Sportsnet Mobile Studio beginning at 3:30 p.m., followed by a showdown between the Florida Panthers and the Vancouver Canucks, on Sportsnet, Sportsnet NOW and Rogers NHL LIVE.

The free hockey-themed weekend features games, prize giveaways, fun activities, and live local entertainment for the whole family, including:

Rogers Fan Hub: Help support local minor hockey and participate in fun and interactive experiences.

Sportsnet Virtual Photo Booth and Interactive Games: Fans have the chance to get close to their favourite players through virtual technology.

The Hockey Circus Show: Hockey acrobat Paz juggled everything from pucks to flaming hockey sticks while standing on top of a net.

Scotiabank Community Hockey Rink: A family-friendly outdoor hockey space to engage hockey fans, interact with NHL alumni, celebrate the game and play ball hockey. Scotiabank will also be donating $15,000 to minor hockey associations in the community.

Live music was be featured throughout the weekend including the Brookswood Country Band performing on Saturday followed by Jessica Barbour on Sunday.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Expect detours in Langley City until Monday for hockey festival

Fraser Highway from 203 Street to 204 Street and sections of Glover Road was closed Thursday and were not set to reopen until early Monday morning.

Motorists were advised that 56 Avenue and the City-owned Glover Road parking lot were open to access the Fraser Highway One-Way.

Coast Mountain Bus re-routed affected bus routes and transit riders were advised check Translink for temporary bus stop locations.