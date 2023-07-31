VIDEO: Rugby, Maori-style comes to Langley

More than 60 kids from as far away as Vancouver Island and Washington State came to Langley to be taught rugby, Maori-style on July 18. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) More than 60 kids from as far away as Vancouver Island and Washington State came to Langley to be taught rugby, Maori-style on July 18. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Former New Zealand All Black player Regan Sue was teaching kids rugby, Maori-style, on July 18. He felt some of the Young Canadian players may have been too polite. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

After hearing young rugby players say ‘sorry’ once too often after making contact during practice at the Langley Rugby Club field, coach Regan Sue spoke out.

“Stop apologizing,” Sue roared.

“We’re Canadian!” came the response from the sidelines.

Afterwards, Sue laughed and said the players were apologizing so much, “they forgot to be competitive.”

“Its not about winning, but you need to be competitive, in life,” commented Sue, a former professional rugby player from New Zealand who travels the world coaching kids in rugby skills and Maori culture.

It was Tuesday, July 18, the first time the Haka Rugby Global camp had come to Langley.

Former national players for New Zealand travel the world, teaching kids traditional Maori values and how to how to succeed in rugby using those values.

Langley Rugby Club president Mike Berg explained when the event, previously held in Nanaimo, needed a new B.C. field, “we jumped right on it and brought it over here.”

“We filled the field with 60-plus kids and they’re having a hoot,” Berg smiled.

Players showed the kids how to perform the Haka, a ceremonial Maori dance that the New Zealand professional rugby team is known for.

Commonly called the All Blacks, or the New Zealand Black Jerseys, the team, which represents New Zealand in men’s international rugby, has made a tradition of performing the Haka, featuring what are often described as “vigorous” and ferocious” movements, facial expressions and vocalizing, as a challenge before every international match.

More than 60 kids from seven different clubs took part in the Langley event, coming from as far away as Vancouver Island and Washington State.

Organizer Adryon Hutton said among other things, the the kids were taught the traditional Maori greeting where they bump noses instead of shaking hands.

“That’s how Maori prefer to greet one another so every kid learned about that,” Hutton told the Langley Advance Times as kids scrambled on the field.

“They’re going to be performing what they’ve been learning on the cultural side of things, and as you can see now, they’re demonstrating what they learned on the skill side.”

More than 60 kids from as far away as Vancouver Island and Washington State came to Langley to be taught rugby, Maori-style on July 18. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Coach Sue estimated they do about 80 camps a year, all over the world.

“We take it to the people,” Sue remarked.

“As opposed to people coming to New Zealand, we take it to the people. We get to travel, see some of the greatest places in the world.”

After the event, the Haka Camp posted an online message saying they were looking forward to returning to Langley. “We can’t wait to return back next year,” they said.

More information about Haka Rugby camps can be found www.hakarugbyglobal.nz.

More pictures from the day can be viewed online at the Langley Advance Times Facebook page.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Langley Rugby Club defeats UBC Rippers

READ ALSO: Timeline for second Langley Rugby Club field aims for opening in 2023

LangleyNew Zealandrugby