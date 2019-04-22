VIDEO: Soggy start to season for Langley Blaze baseball team

Rain forced postponement of first four regular season games

Justin Thorsteinson is one of three Langley Blaze players currently making the rounds of major league clubs as part of the Canadian Junior National Team. File photo

A Good Friday victory by the Langley Blaze baseball team over the White Rock Tritons at McLeod Athletic Park saw the regular season game finally get underway for the BC Premier Baseball League team.

Blaze assistant general manager Steve Petersen said the 5-4 win came after the first four regular season games were cancelled during the preceding two weeks because of rain.

“It was definitely nice to be playing the first meaningful game,” Petersen said.

Blaze open up their 1st PBL game with a 5-4 win. @B_Nicoll18 2-2 2RBi @JadenTLamothe 2-3 2B 2R 1SB @HoldershawNick 1-3 2B@carsonchorpita 1-4 2B @sean_sasaki2 1-1 2B @dawson_hurford 4.2 IP W 5H 4R 1BB 3K’s@LoretoSiniscal3 2.1 IP S 2H 1BB 4K’s pic.twitter.com/B5rHubMc3u — Langley Blaze (@Langleyblaze) April 20, 2019

Blaze players Brandon Nicol and Jaden Lamothe each went two for three RBIs, while Lamothe, Carson Chorpita, Sean Sasaki and Nick Holdershaw each had doubles.

The win was accomplished without the services of Blaze pitchers Theo Millas, Ryan Scott and Justin Thorsteinson, who are playing games against major league teams at spring training camps in the U.S as members of the Canadian Junior National Team of top young players selected by Baseball Canada

“It’s a little more of a challenge,” to win without the trio, but the team has the depth to pull it off, Petersen said.

Over the years, more than 30 Langley Blaze players have been drafted by major league teams, including Ryan Lennerton, who was picked up by the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2001, Scott Mathieson, acquired by the Philadelphia Phillies in 2002, Tyson Gillies, drafted in 2006 by the Seattle Mariners, Kyle Lotzkar, who became a Cincinnati Red in 2007, Brett Lawrie, who went to the Milwaukee Brewers in 2008, and Tyler O’Neill, signed by the Seattle Mariners in 2013.

On Sunday, the Blaze dominated the visiting Prairie Sticks from Calgary, racking up 13 strikeouts on route to a 15-1 exhibition win.

Game 🎥@Langleyblaze pitchers strike out 13 guys today 🔥🔥 Frers 1k

Beitel 3k

McDermott 1k

Pfeifer 1k

Sinischalchi 3k

Letzing 1k

Sasaki 2K

Martin 1K pic.twitter.com/mcqZtFHJ8u — Jamie Bodaly (@jamesbod) April 22, 2019

Ryan Beitel and Loreto Siniscalchi each had three strikeouts in their first inning of work.

Holden Cumisky had a home run, while Haiden Letzing, Tommy Kreitz and Russel Young each had doubles.

Upcoming Blaze games this week, weather permitting, are all at McLeod Field:

Wednesday (April 24) against North Delta Blue Jays 6:30 p.m.

Thursday (April 25) versus Coquitlam Reds 6:30 p.m.

Saturday (April 27) versus Nanaimo Pirates in a doubleheader that starts at 1 p.m.

Sunday (April 28) vs Victoria Eagles in a 1 p.m. doubleheader.

