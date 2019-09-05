VIDEO: Sportsmanship and intense competition seen as Langley BMX hosts provincial finals

A week after after winning the Red Bull Pump Track World Championship Canadian qualifying event in Nanaimo, Langley racer Violet Cejalvo won her class at the provincial BMX finals. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

It was biggest turnout yet for the provincial BMX finals at the Langley track held over the Labour Day Weekend, with 346 riders competing in 70 different races.

That’s about 40 more than last year to attend the event hosted by Langley BMX, with vice-president Bea Lindsay-Hawkins saying the local track is a popular venue, in part because it happens to be next to a large grass field that can accommodate all the RVs and camping trailers that make the trip to compete.

“This is the biggest provincial final that we’ve ever had,” Lindsay-Hawkins declared.

“For every rider we have, you multiply by [at least] three because families are coming,” she estimated.

“One of the things I like about BMX is ,I ride, my son rides, he coaches, it’s a great big family event. We have moms, dads, grandpas and grandmas out on the track.,

READ MORE: VIDEO: Langley BMX track turns 40

Corby Johnson drove his RV from Campbell River to bring sons Samuel and Macklin to compete.

“We bought that [the RV] just to do this,” Johnson commented.

Johnson said the appeal of the sport is the brand of sportsmanship practiced by participants, with riders competing hard, but remaining friendly.

“It doesn’t have the us-versus-them attitude,” he said.

As a parent, he prefers it to sports like hockey, where “you battle the enemy.”

“We have friend in every track we go to.”

Later in the day, Johnson’s son Macklin experienced the BMX attitude when a false start threatened to cost him a first place finish.

Two riders mistakenly took off before the start was given.

Under BMX rules, the race would continue, but only the riders who started on time would be counted.

Instead, all of the riders were called back and the race was re-run, with Macklin coming in second to Jacob “J.R.” Ross of Kelowna, one of the racers who accidentally jumped the start.

When Macklin protested, a track official asked J.R. if Macklin should get first.

“Absolutely. One hundred per cent,” said J.R.

When the riders took the podium, J.R. wrapped an arm around Macklin and gave him a hug.

“It was truly incredible,” Corby Johnson said.

Following the Langley finals, the next big BMX event in BC will be a national series in Chilliwack on October.

Since it started operating 41 years ago, the Langley track at 42 Avenue and 207 Street has attracted riders from around the world with provincial, national and international competitions.

BMX, which is short for “bicycle motocross” or “bike motocross” got started in the 1970s when Southern California cyclists started riding on motorcycle motocross dirt tracks for fun.

According to one online account, it was a 1972 motorcycle racing documentary, On Any Sunday, that turned BMX into a national sport, thanks to an opening scene in the movie that shows young cyclists riding their bikes off-road.

The bikes were originally so-called “wheelie” bikes meant to resemble a chopper motorcycle with high, “ape hanger” handlebars.

Races are run 300- to 400-metre-long tracks over a series of jumps and bumps with banked corners known as “berms.”

BMX bikes come in a range of frame sizes from the mini for the very young rider to the adult XL and double XXL. One major variation is a slightly bigger BMX bike fitted with 24”wheels called a cruiser.

BMX racing became a medal sport at the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing

More can be viewed at the “Langley BMX Official Page” on Facebook or by emailing info@langleybmx.ca.

RESULTS:

Langley riders were contenders in almost every class of race, with multiple first place finishes.

Langley winners (some riders, who didn’t have the required four qualifying races, were able to win their class but were not recorded as provincial final winners):

FEMALE CRUISER

21 – 30 Female Cruiser

1 Monica Johanson

36 – 40 Female Cruiser

2 Erin Harron

46 – 50 Female Cruiser

1 Laurie Harding

2 Bea Lindsay-Hawkins

3 Kelley Spelay

BOYS/MEN CRUISER

9 Boys Cruiser

1 Lucas Close

2 Tyson Van Overschot

3 Finely McHale-Boulter

10 Boys Cruiser

3 Liam Harron

14 Boys Cruiser

1 Sawyer Cameron

41 – 45 Cruiser

2 Dan Bouch

46 – 50 Cruiser

2 Andy Tielen

56 – 60 Cruiser

1 Chuck Padgham

NOVICE/INTERMEDIATE CLASS

5 & Under Novice/Intermediate

2 Hudson Lutman

9 Ella Johnson

6 Novice/Intermediate

6 Noah Harron

11 Henry Alain

7 Novice/Intermediate

10 Nicholas Nasschuck

12 Zack Lefteruck

17 Nolan Anderson

8 Novice/Intermediate

12 Carter Vandekerkhove

9 Novice/Intermediate

7 William Salzl

9 Carsen Timmins

12 Lauren Alain

10 Novice/Intermediate

4 Nathan Miskinis

6 Kai Joyce

11 Novice/Intermediate

1 Casey McHale-Boulter

3 Piper Wesson

12 Novice/Intermediate

5 Ethan Wood

13 Novice/Intermediate

5 Ethan Wood

41 – 45 Novice/Intermediate

2 James Lutman

46 – 50 Novice/Intermediate

1 Jason Scoffins

EXPERT GIRL

9 Female Expert

3 Calla Alisch

10 Female Expert

2 Eliee Pughe

13 Female Expert

1 Shaelin Tinker

14 Female Expert

1 Zoe McHale-Boulter

EXPERT BOY

8 Boy Expert

1 Isaac Johnson

2 Connor Brereton-Stiles

4 Cooper Schwandt

6 Oliver McInnes

9 Boy Expert

4 Lucas Close

11 Tyson Van Overschot

13 Finley McHale-Boulter

10 Boy Expert

1 Kameron Drombolis

3 Gavin Niles

4 Jack Cerney

5 Ryan Lefteruck

6 Dallen Brereton-Stiles

9 Liam Harron

11 Dakota Watson

18 Colton Vandekerkhove

11 Boy Expert

2 Lucas Zhou

5 Evan Close

7 Logan Johnson

12 Boy Expert

3 Dexter Winton

9 Lucas Ryall

13 Boy Expert

2 Tristen Stacey

41 – 45 Expert

1 Peter Kuyvenhoven

46 – 50 Expert

1 Gerry Erickson

2 Dan Close

.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

3 Ray Ong

Corby Johnson came from Campbell River with his two sons to see them compete in the provincial BMX finals. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Allie McLean from Langley (L) and Halle Stocks from Kelowna at the last day of the provincial BMX finals in Langley. (Dan Ferguson/Langey Advance Times)

Nearly 350 riders competed in 70 races at the provincial BMX finals in Langley over the Labour Day weekend. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Dallen Brereton-Stiles from Maple Ridge is pursued by Kameron Drombolis from Langley at the provincial BMX finals (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)