VIDEO: Sportsmanship and intense competition seen as Langley BMX hosts provincial finals

It was biggest turnout yet for the provincial BMX finals at the Langley track held over the Labour Day Weekend, with 346 riders competing in 70 different races.
That’s about 40 more than last year to attend the event hosted by Langley BMX, with vice-president Bea Lindsay-Hawkins saying the local track is a popular venue, in part because it happens to be next to a large grass field that can accommodate all the RVs and camping trailers that make the trip to compete.
“This is the biggest provincial final that we’ve ever had,” Lindsay-Hawkins declared.
“For every rider we have, you multiply by [at least] three because families are coming,” she estimated.
“One of the things I like about BMX is ,I ride, my son rides, he coaches, it’s a great big family event. We have moms, dads, grandpas and grandmas out on the track.,
Corby Johnson drove his RV from Campbell River to bring sons Samuel and Macklin to compete.
“We bought that [the RV] just to do this,” Johnson commented.
Johnson said the appeal of the sport is the brand of sportsmanship practiced by participants, with riders competing hard, but remaining friendly.
“It doesn’t have the us-versus-them attitude,” he said.
As a parent, he prefers it to sports like hockey, where “you battle the enemy.”
“We have friend in every track we go to.”
Later in the day, Johnson’s son Macklin experienced the BMX attitude when a false start threatened to cost him a first place finish.
Two riders mistakenly took off before the start was given.
Under BMX rules, the race would continue, but only the riders who started on time would be counted.
Instead, all of the riders were called back and the race was re-run, with Macklin coming in second to Jacob “J.R.” Ross of Kelowna, one of the racers who accidentally jumped the start.
When Macklin protested, a track official asked J.R. if Macklin should get first.
“Absolutely. One hundred per cent,” said J.R.
When the riders took the podium, J.R. wrapped an arm around Macklin and gave him a hug.
“It was truly incredible,” Corby Johnson said.
Following the Langley finals, the next big BMX event in BC will be a national series in Chilliwack on October.
Since it started operating 41 years ago, the Langley track at 42 Avenue and 207 Street has attracted riders from around the world with provincial, national and international competitions.
BMX, which is short for “bicycle motocross” or “bike motocross” got started in the 1970s when Southern California cyclists started riding on motorcycle motocross dirt tracks for fun.
According to one online account, it was a 1972 motorcycle racing documentary, On Any Sunday, that turned BMX into a national sport, thanks to an opening scene in the movie that shows young cyclists riding their bikes off-road.
The bikes were originally so-called “wheelie” bikes meant to resemble a chopper motorcycle with high, “ape hanger” handlebars.
Races are run 300- to 400-metre-long tracks over a series of jumps and bumps with banked corners known as “berms.”
BMX bikes come in a range of frame sizes from the mini for the very young rider to the adult XL and double XXL. One major variation is a slightly bigger BMX bike fitted with 24”wheels called a cruiser.
BMX racing became a medal sport at the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing
More can be viewed at the “Langley BMX Official Page” on Facebook or by emailing info@langleybmx.ca.
RESULTS:
Langley riders were contenders in almost every class of race, with multiple first place finishes.
Langley winners (some riders, who didn’t have the required four qualifying races, were able to win their class but were not recorded as provincial final winners):
FEMALE CRUISER
21 – 30 Female Cruiser
1 Monica Johanson
36 – 40 Female Cruiser
2 Erin Harron
46 – 50 Female Cruiser
1 Laurie Harding
2 Bea Lindsay-Hawkins
3 Kelley Spelay
BOYS/MEN CRUISER
9 Boys Cruiser
1 Lucas Close
2 Tyson Van Overschot
3 Finely McHale-Boulter
10 Boys Cruiser
3 Liam Harron
14 Boys Cruiser
1 Sawyer Cameron
41 – 45 Cruiser
2 Dan Bouch
46 – 50 Cruiser
2 Andy Tielen56 – 60 Cruiser
1 Chuck Padgham
NOVICE/INTERMEDIATE CLASS
5 & Under Novice/Intermediate
2 Hudson Lutman
9 Ella Johnson
6 Novice/Intermediate
6 Noah Harron
11 Henry Alain
7 Novice/Intermediate
10 Nicholas Nasschuck
12 Zack Lefteruck
17 Nolan Anderson
8 Novice/Intermediate
12 Carter Vandekerkhove
9 Novice/Intermediate
7 William Salzl
9 Carsen Timmins
12 Lauren Alain
10 Novice/Intermediate
4 Nathan Miskinis
6 Kai Joyce
11 Novice/Intermediate
1 Casey McHale-Boulter
3 Piper Wesson
12 Novice/Intermediate
5 Ethan Wood
13 Novice/Intermediate
5 Ethan Wood
41 – 45 Novice/Intermediate
2 James Lutman
46 – 50 Novice/Intermediate
1 Jason Scoffins
EXPERT GIRL
9 Female Expert
3 Calla Alisch
10 Female Expert
2 Eliee Pughe
13 Female Expert
1 Shaelin Tinker
14 Female Expert
1 Zoe McHale-Boulter
EXPERT BOY
8 Boy Expert
1 Isaac Johnson
2 Connor Brereton-Stiles
4 Cooper Schwandt
6 Oliver McInnes
9 Boy Expert
4 Lucas Close
11 Tyson Van Overschot
13 Finley McHale-Boulter
10 Boy Expert
1 Kameron Drombolis
3 Gavin Niles
4 Jack Cerney
5 Ryan Lefteruck
6 Dallen Brereton-Stiles
9 Liam Harron
11 Dakota Watson
18 Colton Vandekerkhove
11 Boy Expert
2 Lucas Zhou
5 Evan Close
7 Logan Johnson
12 Boy Expert
3 Dexter Winton
9 Lucas Ryall
13 Boy Expert
2 Tristen Stacey
41 – 45 Expert
1 Peter Kuyvenhoven
46 – 50 Expert
1 Gerry Erickson
2 Dan Close
