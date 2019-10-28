Langley Olympians Swim Club member Katie Schroeder competed in the mixed 11 and over freestyle at the LOSC intra-club-meet on Saturday, Oct 26th at the Walnut Grove pool in Langley. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

VIDEO: Swim season begins for Langley Olympians Swim Club

LOSC hosts intra-club event at Walnut Grove pool

It was the first Langley Olympians Swim Club (LOSC) meet of the new season, and it drew hundreds of competitors of all ages from both the Langley and affiliated Abbotsford Olympians Swim Club (AOSC)

Swimmers from the Walnut Grove, WC Blair and Matsqui pools took part.

LOSC currently has about 260 members aged five and up while AOSC currently has about 30 members, age seven to 16.

They share resources, training, coaching and pool time.

In September, LOSC swimmers brought back multiple medals from Calgary and the Canadian Junior Championships.

Josie Field, 17, took a gold medal in the 400-metre freestyle, silver in the 200-metre freestyle and bronze in the 200-metre butterfly

READ ALSO: Gold, bronze for Langley’s Field

Hugh McNeill, 16, won a gold medal in the 200-metre backstroke and broke an Olympians swim club record doing it.

Katie Schroeder, 13, won silver in the 100-metre backstroke and broke an Olympians record.

LOSC was 11th overall and third in B.C., a big improvement from placing 47th last season.

Head coach Brian Metcalfe called it “fantastic.”

READ ALSO: LOSC swimmer shatters club record

At the June 1st Lower Mainland Championship Meet held at Walnut Grove pool on the June 1st weekend, Maya Llarena won gold in the 100 metre breaststroke, 400 metre individual medley and 200 metre butterfly.

She also won silver in the 200 metre medley and bronze in the 100 metre butterfly.

At the same meet, Finn Parr won gold in the 100m butterfly, the 200m backstroke and the 100m backstroke.

He also won silver in the 200m breaststroke.Sam Stewart-Beinder won gold in the 400m medley.

Josie Maryschak was first in the 200m medley and also won bronze in the 200m backstroke.

Jogminder Sandhu won gold and qualified for the BC Provincial Championships in the 200m backstroke. He also won bronze in the 200m breaststroke.

Alexandru Velicico won silver in the 100m freestyle, the 400m freestyle and 100m butterfly.

Jihoon Bae won gold in the 100m backstroke.

The men’s 12 and under 200m relay team of Finn Parr, Danny Park, Sunny Sandhu and Alexandru Velicico won gold.

Women’s U12 medley relay team of Danika Bedard, Sienna Harder, Maya Llarena and Susie Zimmerman won bronze.


dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com
Libby Gibson competed in the mixed 10 and under 25 metre event at the Langley Olympians Swim Club intra-club meet on Saturday, Oct 26th at the Walnut Grove pool in Langley. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Macey Larson at the Langley Olympians Swim Club intra-club meet on Saturday, Oct 26th at the Walnut Grove pool in Langley. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Joshua Kim checks his time at the Langley Olympians Swim Club intra-club meet on Saturday, Oct 26th at the Walnut Grove pool in Langley. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

