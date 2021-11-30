VIDEO: Three days, three cities, three wins: Langley Rivermen have a great road trip

Langley Rivermen netminder Ajeet Gundarah continues to be near-impossible to beat, one reason why he was just named one of the BCHL Stars of the Week. (Garrett James/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Langley Rivermen won three back-to-back games on the road, starting with a 4-2 victory over Cowichan Valley Capitals at Cowichan Community Centre on Friday, Nov. 26.

Playing three island teams in three days in three different cities required “a lot of time on the bus,” but the team rose to the occasion, especially goaltenders Jameson Kaine and Ajeet Gundarah, coach Burt Henderson commented.

Both “are playing well,” Henderson told the Langley Advance Times.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Langley Rivermen celebrate anniversary of Jr. A hockey with another win

Against Cowichan, Max Dukovac, Max Bulawka, Samuel May and Owen Kim scored for Langley.

May and Bulawka were named first and third stars of the game.

Kaine was solid, making 26 saves.

In seven starts, the 2003-born Vancouverite has five wins between the pipes, and has yet to lose a game in regulation.

Saturday, Nov. 27, with Gundarah in goal, Langley racked up their second road trip win by beating Alberni Valley Bulldogs 2-1 in overtime with goals from Keeton Oakley and Max Dukovac at the Weyerhaeuser Arena.

Gundarah, who stopped 35 of 36 shots, was named first star of the game. Dukovac was named third star.

Gundarah was also named one of the three BCHL Stars of the Week.

The 18-year-old won both of his starts and finished the week with a .971 save percentage and a 0.99 goals-against average after stopping 68 of 70 shots.

Gundarah starred in Langley’s Saturday night win over Alberni Valley Bulldogs, keeping the game at 1-1 in regulation and allowing his team to get the extra point 36 seconds into overtime.

Sunday afternoon, Nov. 28, Gundarah was back in the crease against Victoria Grizzlies.

The Richmond native stopped 33 of 34 shots in another low-scoring affair as the Rivermen held on for a 2-1 win.

Keeton Oakley and Tanner Attew had markers for Langley to wrap up the road trip with a third win. Both were named stars of the game.

“It was a great weekend,” Henderson remarked.

Sunday’s game was the 200th career BCHL regular season game for forward Max Bulawka. The 2001-born right-hander from Kelowna has recorded 47 goals and 64 assists in 199 games.

Due to the recent flooding, some upcoming Rivermen games have been postponed.

Instead of longer traveling to the interior this weekend, Langley will head to Chilliwack on Friday, Dec. 3 for a “Retro Night” at the Chilliwack Coliseum, and on Sunday, Dec. 5 , the Coquitlam Express will come to town. Puck drop is 6 p.m.

READ ALSO: Burt Henderson takes the reins at Langley Rivermen

Rivermen currently lead the BCHL Coastal division with Nanaimo second and Alberni Valley third.

BCHLLangleyLangley Rivermen