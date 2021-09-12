VIDEO: Thrills and a spill at weekend Langley Quarter Midget Association competition

Photographer William Snow captured the moment when young Chilliwack racer Dennis Ringrose escaped injury despite going airborne during a race at the Langley Quarter Midget Association (LQMA) on Sunday, Sept. 5. It was the first Northern Shootout hosted by the association since the pandemic hit. (William Snow/special to Langley Advance Times) Young racers joust for position during a race at the Langley Quarter Midget Association (LQMA Northern Shootout on the weekend. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) A quarter midget car gets an adjustment prior to a race at the Langley Quarter Midget Association (LQMA) on the weekend. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) One of more than 70 young racers who took part in the Langley Quarter Midget Association (LQMA) Northern Shootout on the weekend. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times A young racer takes the curve at the Langley Quarter Midget Association (LQMA) Northern Shootout on the weekend. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Young racers returned to the Aldergrove track of the Langley Quarter Midget Association (LQMA) on Saturday, Sept. 4 and Sunday, Sept. 5 for the first Northern Shootout hosted by the association since the pandemic hit, where the excitement included a spectacular wipeout that one driver walked away from.

Dennis Ringrose from Chilliwack, who was racing in the Light 160 class, was unhurt after he did a mid-air flip in his vehicle during a race on Sunday, that left spectators wide-eyed with amazement.

“He was perfectly fine,” said Ken Shrimpton, LQMA promotions director.

“All the safety equipment did its job.”

In addition to safety cages, Quarter Midget racers wear protective helmets, neck braces and fireproof racing gear, and are secured to their seats with a five-point harness, Shrimpton explained.

About 70 competitors took part, which is about half the usual number.

Normally, Shrimpton explained, there would be a sizeable contingent of Americans from as far away as Oregon.

“If the border had been [completely] open, we would have had double the number of competitors,” Shrimpton remarked.

“This is our big, Super Bowl type event.”

Attendance figures were not available, but Shrimpton estimated all three grandstands at the track were filled for most events.

“That’s a good mix of aunts, uncles, parents and the general public,” Shrimpton noted.

During the two-day event at 26965 8th Ave., in addition to racing there was a bouncy castle, dunk tank, 50/50 draw and dinner for participants.

Shrimpton said more racing events are in the works and advised fans to monitor the association website at www.lqma.ca or Facebook page www.facebook.com/LangleyQMA for announcements.

LQMA is a non-profit organization that specializes in car racing for racers five to 16.

They compete in small competition cars scaled down to one-fourth the size of midget race cars, powered by small one-cylinder engines similar in size and construction to most lawnmower engines.

Quarter Midget race cars have four-wheel suspension, unlike go-karts.

The sport is nationwide with regional and national championship races held each year.

