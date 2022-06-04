VIDEO: Thunder coach calls for more consistent effort

A strong second period was not enough as the Langley Thunder dropped a 13-10 decision to the visiting Coquitlam Adanacs.

The Thunder were hosting Coquitlam in Western Lacrosse Association action at Langley Events Centre on Wednesday night with the Adanacs improving to 3-0 while Langley sits at 1-1.

Langley led 2-0 just 87 seconds into the game but Coquitlam scored six straight to close out the first period before the Thunder turned the tables in the middle frame with four goals in a 2:28 span to tie the score at six before Langley took a slim 9-8 lead with a period to play.

But the third period belonged to the Adanacs as they scored five of the game’s final six goals to earn the two points.

Thunder coach Rod Jensen was happy his team dug itself out of that early hole, but knows they need a more consistent effort if they want to have success.

“I thought at times we played really good defence and at times we played some inconsistent defence. I thought at times our offence was standing around and at times I thought they executed fantastically but just didn’t finish, so there are some positive to take out of this,” he said.

Jensen also felt the offence could have done a better job of mixing up their shot selection as Coquitlam’s Christian Del Bianco made 47 saves and was the game’s second star.

Curtis Dickson (two goals, three assists) and Dane Dobbie (one goal, four assists) led the Thunder with five-point games apiece while Preston Lupul potted a pair. Nathan Bell and Robert Church each had a goal and an assist while Thomas Vela, Erik Maas and Chase Scanlan had a goal apiece.

Kyle Mooney made 31 saves on 38 shots and was the game’s third star after replacing Gordy Bowden in the first period after Bowden made five saves on 10 shots.

Coquitlam’s Thomas Semple was the first star with three goals and seven points and Matt Delmonico had a pair of goals and six points.

Next up for the Thunder is a home-and-home series with the Nanaimo Timbermen with the team facing off in Nanaimo on Saturday, June 11, before they play at Langley Events Centre again on Wednesday, June 15, at 7 p.m.

Langley Thunder lost their home opener to Coquitlam Wednesday, 13-10. (Gary Ahuja, Langley Events Centre/Special to Langley Advance Times)