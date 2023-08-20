Tiffany Foster and Jetouelle-S rode to a double-clear performance to take the win in the CSI3* Kubota Canada Winning Round 1.45m. at tbird on Saturday, Aug. 19. (tbird/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Tiffany Foster and Jetouelle-S rode to a double-clear performance to take the win in the CSI3* Kubota Canada Winning Round 1.45m. at tbird on Saturday, Aug. 19. (tbird/Special to Langley Advance Times)

VIDEO: Tiffany Foster takes CSI3* Kubota Canada Winning Round at tbird

Rider praises horse’s jumping technique as ‘10 out of 10’

With a large string of international mounts, Langley’s Tiffany Foster arrived at Thunderbird Show Park in August with a strategic plan to maximize results for a group of young, up-and-coming horses.

The Summer Fort Classic CSI3* was made the target for 9-year-old Jetouelle-S, as Foster stepped the elegant bay mare up to 1.45m for just the second time. She executed her plan to perfection Saturday, Aug. 19, at tbird, putting forth the only double-clear performance to take the win in the CSI3* Kubota Canada Winning Round 1.45m.

Winning Round: Tiffany Foster & Jetouelle-S from Chris Pack on Vimeo.

The pair would have been the fastest even if a competitor had matched their faultless effort, as they crossed the timers of Peter Holmes’ short track in 51.23 seconds. Kara Chad and Easy Boy d’Aubey Z finished second , with Shauna Cook and Glacier ZF third. Langley’s L.J. Tidball and Jericho were fourth.

“[Jetouelle-S is] a super fast horse—really quick across the ground and really quick in the air. And her jumping technique in front is 10 out of 10, so that makes it a lot easier!” Foster said. “But she also tries really hard. I took a pretty good slice on that fourth jump in the jump-off, and for a horse to clear that jump off of that distance, at that speed [and] on that angle, they have to want to do it.”

It was the fourth fence of the jump-off—a vertical set across the center of the arena, coming off a tight right rollback and preceding a careful oxer-vertical combination—that caught many competitors on course. Holmes’ course was characterized by jump placement and airy fences that drew horses’ eyes down, throwing off their focus. But “Jet” was determined to keep the jumps up.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Three wins for Foster at Langley’s Thunderbird Show Park

READ ALSO: Riding in front of a hometown crowd

Sunday afternoon, the highlight $100,000 CSI3* ATCO Cup 1.50 was set to get underway at tbird beginning at 2 p.m.

Is there more to the story? Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

EquestrianLangley

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
VIDEO: A hard-fought loss for Vancouver FC against Halifax
Next story
Spain clinches Women’s World Cup title with 1-0 win over England

Just Posted

Vasco Fry Conroy in action Saturday, Aug 19 as Vancouver FC won their first-ever Salish Sea Derby with a big come-from-behind victory over rivals Pacific FC. (VFC/Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Vancouver FC win first-ever Salish Sea Derby

Langley Thunder lost Game 2 of the Western Lacrosse Association Finals 13-8 to the visiting New Westminster Salmonbellies on Friday night at Langley Events Centre. That evens the score in the final series to 1-1 heading into Game 3 on Sunday. The Thunder also raised $4,625 for the Tessa Beauchamp Foundation by auctioning off special game-worn jerseys. (Ryan Molag, Langley Events Centre/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley drops Game 2 of Western Lacross Association finals

Tiffany Foster and Jetouelle-S rode to a double-clear performance to take the win in the CSI3* Kubota Canada Winning Round 1.45m. at tbird on Saturday, Aug. 19. (tbird/Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Tiffany Foster takes CSI3* Kubota Canada Winning Round at tbird

A pedestrian walks along Yale Road at Alexander Avenue in Chilliwack on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. Environment Canada’s air quality health index value for the Eastern Fraser Valley was 10+ or ‘very high risk’ that day due to smoke from nearby wildfires. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Eastern Fraser Valley’s air quality health index at ‘very high risk’