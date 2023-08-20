VIDEO: Tiffany Foster takes CSI3* Kubota Canada Winning Round at tbird

Tiffany Foster and Jetouelle-S rode to a double-clear performance to take the win in the CSI3* Kubota Canada Winning Round 1.45m. at tbird on Saturday, Aug. 19. (tbird/Special to Langley Advance Times)

With a large string of international mounts, Langley’s Tiffany Foster arrived at Thunderbird Show Park in August with a strategic plan to maximize results for a group of young, up-and-coming horses.

The Summer Fort Classic CSI3* was made the target for 9-year-old Jetouelle-S, as Foster stepped the elegant bay mare up to 1.45m for just the second time. She executed her plan to perfection Saturday, Aug. 19, at tbird, putting forth the only double-clear performance to take the win in the CSI3* Kubota Canada Winning Round 1.45m.

The pair would have been the fastest even if a competitor had matched their faultless effort, as they crossed the timers of Peter Holmes’ short track in 51.23 seconds. Kara Chad and Easy Boy d’Aubey Z finished second , with Shauna Cook and Glacier ZF third. Langley’s L.J. Tidball and Jericho were fourth.

“[Jetouelle-S is] a super fast horse—really quick across the ground and really quick in the air. And her jumping technique in front is 10 out of 10, so that makes it a lot easier!” Foster said. “But she also tries really hard. I took a pretty good slice on that fourth jump in the jump-off, and for a horse to clear that jump off of that distance, at that speed [and] on that angle, they have to want to do it.”

It was the fourth fence of the jump-off—a vertical set across the center of the arena, coming off a tight right rollback and preceding a careful oxer-vertical combination—that caught many competitors on course. Holmes’ course was characterized by jump placement and airy fences that drew horses’ eyes down, throwing off their focus. But “Jet” was determined to keep the jumps up.

Sunday afternoon, the highlight $100,000 CSI3* ATCO Cup 1.50 was set to get underway at tbird beginning at 2 p.m.

