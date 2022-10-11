VIDEO: Trappers win first battle of the Langleys, downing crosstown rival Kodiaks 6-0

Kodiaks goalie Allen Gillis had a busy game, as the Trappers outshot their crosstown rivals 44-19 to win 6-0 Sunday afternoon at George Preston arena. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Langley Trappers netminder Dylan Black stopped every shot for a shutout as the Cyclone Taylor Cup provincial junior “B” hockey champions blanked crosstown rivals Aldergrove Kodiaks in their first regular season match 6-0 Sunday afternoon, Oct 10, before about 180 fans at George Preston arena.

After a scoreless first period, Trappers scored four times in just under 10 minutes to take the lead, and never looked back.

Dylan Wormald, with an assist from Cody Bathgate and Patrick Coopman, opened the scoring for Langley at 2:38 of the second period, with Hayden Yahn scoring at 3:22 with Jacob Zaurrini and Brock Mierzejewski helping. Then, Brock Mierzejewski scored at 10:04, assisted by Hayden Yahn and Dylan Wormald, and Cody Bathgate notched an unassisted goal at 11:43.

In the third period, Jacob Zaurrini, with Brock Mierzejewski and Hayden Yahn, made it 5-0 at 9:12, followed by Tyler Shaughnessy at 10:05 for the final goal of the game, with assists coming from Brock Mierzejewski and Jacob Zaurrini.

Trappers Jacob Zaurrini was pursued by Kodiaks’ Ryan Sullivan at George Preston, where the Trappers won 6-0 Sunday afternoon, Oct 10. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Langley netminder Dylan Black had the shutout, while Aldergrove’s Allen Gillis had a busy night, with Trappers outshooting the Kodiaks 44 to 19.

All three stars of the game were Langley players — Mierzejewski, Zaurrini and Black.

Going into the game, new Kodiaks coach Ron Johnson described the team of mostly rookies as a “work in progress” that was beginning to come together, while Trappers head coach and GM Brad Bakken said only 12 of 25 players on the Trappers roster last year had returned.

Last season, the Kodiaks were edged out of the Harold Brittain Conference division playoffs, while Trappers won the Stonehouse Cup, and went on to take gold in the provincial junior “B”championships.

They will meet again in November, when the Kodiaks will host the Trappers on Sunday Nov. 9 at the Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre arena, 27032 Fraser Hwy, at 7:15 p.m.

