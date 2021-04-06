Trent Miner turned aside all 30 shots he faced to secure his third straight shutout as the Vancouver Giants defeated the Kamloops Blazers 4-0 Monday, April 5 (Allen Douglas/Special to Langley Advance Times)

VIDEO: Trent Miner’s third shutout leads Vancouver Giants to 4-0 victory

Second Giants goaltender to ever record three straight shutouts

Make it nine periods and counting for Trent Miner without surrendering a goal against for the Langley-based Vancouver Giants.

Monday night, in Kamloops, Miner turned aside all 30 shots he faced to secure his third straight shutout as the Vancouver Giants defeated the Kamloops Blazers 4-0.

At 10:14 into the game, 2021 NHL draft hopeful Zack Ostapchuk forced a turnover at the Kamloops blueline, raced wide on the Kamloops defender on the right-wing and wired a low shot through the legs of Dylan Garand to stake the G-Men to a 1-0 lead.

In the second period, Justin Sourdif recorded his 50th career WHL goal off a turnover near the Kamloops goal. Rookie defenceman Nicco Camazzola pushed a puck free to Sourdif in the slot, and from there, the Florida Panthers draft pick did the rest, tucking a backhand deke home to give Vancouver a 2-0 lead.

Sourdif said he didn’t realize it was number 50 until after the game.

“It was awesome,” Sourdif remarked.

With 1:55 left in the period, Justin Lies pounced on a loose puck off a Kadyn Chabot faceoff victory and he wired home a high shot from the slot to make it a 3-0 lead for the Giants.

Adam Hall knocked home the game’s final goal off a redirect in front of the Kamloops net. Sourdif and Tristen Nielsen both earned assists on Hall’s fourth goal of the season.

Miner becomes the second Giants goaltender to ever record three straight shutouts.

The other was Ryan Kubic who accomplished that feat in 2015 from November 28 through December 4th.

“The score didn’t reflect how close the game was,” Miner said.

“We battled right to the end. Our team was rock solid all the way through.”

Associate Giants coach Keith McCambridge was pleased with the entire team.

“I think we did a really good job of trying to slow them down,” McCambridge remarked.

“From top to bottom I thought our group was real strong. ”

McCambridge credited Miner for being a “calming prescence” for his temmates, who have “confidence that if a breakdown does place, he’s there to make that save.”

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Vancouver Giants record second shutout of the season

Sourdif, who posted a goal and an assist, said there were no “weak links” on the team that evening, and that’s why they won.

“We played our best hockey, and that’s what it’s going to take to beat Kamloops,” Sourdif commented.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Vancouver Giants make it two in a row

Nicco Camazzola and Kadyn Chabot both recorded their first career WHL points.

Nielsen has now recorded four multi-point games so far this season.

Next Giants game goes Wednesday evening at 7:05 PM against the Victoria Royals in Kelowna, followed by a Saturday, April 10 game against Prince George and on Monday, April 12, Giants will play Prince George.

