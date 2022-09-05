VIDEO: Tri-It triathlon returns to Langley City

Murrayville resident Brian Parkinson, 79, was happy to be back in the pool for the first post-COVID Tri-It triathlon in Langley City on Saturday, Serpt. 3. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Bill Converse from Lindell Beach, on his way to a first-place finish in the 60-plus category of the Tri-It triathlon in Langley City on Saturday, Sept. 3. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Langley’s Chris Girling finished second in the M15-59 division at the Tri-It triathlon in Langley City on Saturday, Sept. 3. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Langley City resident Justin-Zier-Vogel was seventh in men 15-59 at the Tri-It triathlon in Langley City on Satiurday, Sept. 3. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Langley City siblings Layek Athwal, 7 and Eshan, 9 posed with their medals at the Tri-It triathlon in Langley City on Saturday, Sept. 3. Layek was second in her age category, Eshan finished fifth. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Sixty-eight competitors ranging in age from five to sixty-plus took part in the Tri-It triathlon in Langley City on Saturday, Sept. 3, swimming, cycling and running from Al Anderson pool and City Park.

For long-time competitor Brian Parkinson, 79, from Murrayville, it was a welcome resumption of an event that was, like so many, shut down during the pandemic.

“I’m glad to see it back,” Parkinson commented, noting there were some new faces in the lineup.

“I’m glad to see some newbies.”

Delta triathlon champion Fawn Vaitkus, who won the female 15-59 category and the relay, praised the event as “so well run and friendly.”

Langley’s Mark Schurch won the men’s 15-59.

Lindell Beach resident Bill Converse was first in the 60-plus category.

Langley’s Owen Sellars won the 12-14 category, Burnaby’s Isla Pescitelli was first in the 10-11, Langley’s Kenzie Girling was first in age 8-9, and Victoria’s Vivienne Fry was the first in kids 5-7.

Langley’s Laura Ginter, who finished fourth in the female 15-59 category, was beaming during the Tri-It triathlon in Langley City on Satiurday, Sept. 3. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Attendance was less than half the numbers usually seen at previous Tri-It triathlons.

City of Langley Recreation Supervisor Tera Edell, the race director, said rescheduling the event from its usual June date was likely the reason.

“I think it’s because we made the date change,” Edell told the Langley Advance Times.

At the time the postponement was announced, a City statement said it was “due to unforeseen circumstances with providing a safe adult bike race route.”

The Tri-It event was first launched in 2000 by the City of Langley and the City firefighters as a fundraiser for the burn fund.

After about a decade, the firefighters moved on to other fund-raising initiatives and the City maintained the annual event as a community fun run.

