Trinity Western volleyball player Savannah Purdy was named the Canada West rookie of the year. File photo

VIDEO: Trinity Western volleyball player named rookie of the year

Savannah Purdy is a ‘great teammate that plays with a humble confidence” coach says

Trinity Western star first-year Savannah Purdy is the Canada West (CW) Women’s Volleyball Rookie of the Year.

Joining Purdy as Canada West award winners were UBC’s Kiera Van Ryk (player of the Year), along with Ashlee Sandiford (student athlete community service) and Melanie Sanford (coach of the year) from Regina.

Trinity Western Head Coach Ryan Hofer said “it’s been a pleasure” to coach Purdy this year.

“She comes in each day and you know what you are going to get from her; hard work and consistency in all aspects of the game,” Hofer said.

“She loves to learn and is willing to try and work on new things that will help her game improve. “

He praised Purdy for demonstrating the kind of skill level normally seen in a more senior athlete.

“She’s a great teammate that plays with a humble confidence and works to excel in all that she does on and off the court,” Hofer said.

READ ALSO: A record-setting streak for Trinity Western women’s volleyball team

A Victoria resident, the freshman outside hitter started 19 games for the Spartans this season, finishing second amongst her teammates in kills per set, with 2.62.

Purdy helped TWU to a 19-5 record this season, which was good for second in Canada West.

She also put together a .258 hitting percentage, which placed her in the top 10.

All told, she averaged 3.1 points per set, putting her 19th overall in the conference.

Purdy is the third Spartan to win Canada West Rookie of the Year, following Alicia Perrin (2011-12) and Saralyn Stel (2003-04).

A total of four awards were handed out in advance of this weekend’s CW Championship Game between the the host Calgary Dinos and visiting Trinity Western Spartans.

Since 1972, Canada West has been the coordonating body for Wstern Canadian university sport, with 17 members from across B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba.

Canad West champions go on to represent the conference at U SPORTS national championships.

The final CW women’s volleyball game of the year is set for Friday night in Calgary, as the defending conference champion Dinos welcome the Spartans.

