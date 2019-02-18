VIDEO: Trinity Western volleyball team ends regular season on a winning note

On the strength of 22 kills from Eric Loeppky, the second-ranked Trinity Western University (TWU) Spartans volleyball team earned a 3-1 (25-18, 25-23, 23-25, 27-25) win over Manitoba in their regular season finale Saturday at the Langley Events Centre (LEC).

“It was a fun match,” TWU head coach Ben Josephson said.

“When the volleyball was good, it was good. When it was bad, it was bad. But the mindset didn’t change.”

Langley-based TWU and UBC split their regular season series in Langley, with the T-Birds winning in four and the Spartans winning in three.

The last time TWU lost a set was against UBC on Jan. 25.

Since their loss to the T-Birds, TWU finished the season with seven straight match wins.

Manitoba has now dropped six straight matches.

TWU has a 24-21 all-time record, including regular season and playoffs, against Manitoba.

With the win, TWU finished the season second in Canada West with an 18-4 record.

The Spartans will open the Canada West playoffs with a quarter-final series against UBC.

TWU will host the Thunderbirds (11-11), who finished seventh in the conference, in a best-of-three series, starting Thursday at the LEC.

Manitoba finished out of the playoffs with 7-15 record.

Photos and video courtesy TWU