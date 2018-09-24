VIDEO: Trinity Western women’s soccer team earns win over UNBC

The Spartans take the field against UNBC. Courtesy TWU

The No. 1-ranked Trinity Western women’s soccer team earned a 4-3 win over UNBC Saturday, holding off a valiant effort from the visiting Timberwolves at Chase Office Field in Langley.

Taking a 2-0 lead within the first 20 minutes of the contest, the Spartans (5-1-0) held an advantage throughout the night before Amy Gartke eventually scored the game-winning goal in the 72nd minute.

TWU’s Gabi Short, Seina Kashima and Elizabeth Hicks also scored for the Spartans, who bounced back from a 3-2 loss to MacEwan Friday.

The Timberwolves Madison Emmond, Sofia Jones and Julia Babicz tallied for UNBC (1-3-2).

TWU finished the night with a 24-10 edge in shots, but the Timberwolves never wilted, as they got back within one goal three times, including an 88th-minute marker from Babicz.

“It was a bit wild,” TWU Head Coach Graham Roxburgh said.

“I’m a little disappointed we didn’t go on to kill the game because I think if we get to 3-0 that might have changed things. They got back into it when we shut off on a corner and they made it tricky. I’ll give them credit because they keep getting better and better. They know how to play and they possessed the ball and made it difficult at times.”

UNBC’s Madi Doyle finished with six saves, while TWU’s Rachel Sydor stopped three of the six shots she faced.

Short scored the first goal of the game within the first five minutes, burying her third goal of the season in the upper right corner.

Kashima was quick to follow with a second goal for TWU in the 19th minute as the home team continued to hold steady possession.

Paige Payne took the first of the shot of the day for the Timberwolves, which was quickly followed by Kiana Swift, but both were blocked by Sydor.

Madison Emmond secured her first goal of the game for the Timberwolves in the 37th minute with an assist from Hannah Emmond. This was Madison Emmond’s first goal of the season.

The second half saw three quick goals early on. TWU scored the first goal of the second half in the 68th minute with a goal from Hicks. Kashima had the assist.

UNBC came back to score three minutes later with Sofia Jones scoring the Timberwolves second goal of the night. Mara McCleary provided the assist.

Less than a minute later, fifth-year TWU Spartan Amy Gartke came back to score with assistance from Danae Derksen bringing the score to 4-2 for the Spartans.

Babicz scored the last goal of the game at the 87th minute with an assist once again by McCleary.

TWU got back in the win column after a 13-match unbeaten streak, including playoffs and postseason, came to an end with Friday’s loss.

The Spartans are back on the field next weekend when they travel to play Thompson Rivers (Sept. 29) and UBC Okanagan (Sept. 30).

