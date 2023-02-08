VIDEO: Two Langley swimmers win three times each in strong showing at regionals

LOSC membe Aidan Erikson in action at the Lower Mainland Regional Championship East meet hosted by the club at the Walnut Grove Community Centre pool during the last weekend in January. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Macey Larson at the Lower Mainland Regional Championship East meet hosted by the LOSC at the Walnut Grove Community Centre pool during the last weekend in January. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) LOSC member Danny Park competed at the Lower Mainland Regional Championship East meet hosted by the club at the Walnut Grove Community Centre pool during the last weekend in January. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Langley Olympians Swim Club (LOSC) members Gullherme Ernani Dwyer and Timofei Komarov won three events each at the Lower Mainland Regional Championship East meet hosted by the club at the Walnut Grove Community Centre pool

They had plenty of company on the podium at the event, which drew 250 swimmers from across the Lower Mainland in the last weekend of January (Saturday and Sunday 28-29).

LOSC sent 28 athletes, who placed in multiple events and achieved their provincial and divisional championship qualifying times.

Dwyer, 14, placed in all of his events, winning first in the 50m freestyle, the 200m individual medley and 800m freestyle, as well as placing second in the 100m butterfly and third in the 200m breaststroke and 50m butterfly.

Komarov, 17, won the 100m and 50m butterfly events in his age category, and the 50m freestyle. He also placed second in the 100m freestyle.

Jun Kwon, 10, won the 100m butterfly and 200m individual medley, as well as taking second in the 200m and 50m freestyle, and in the 50m butterfly. He also placed third in the 100m breaststroke.

Samantha Burwell , 15, placed first in the 200m individual medley, second in the 50m and 100m backstroke and in the 50m butterfly.

Colin Seo, 10, won the 200m individual medley with a best time of 3:18.02 and second in the 100m breaststroke. He also placed third in the 50m backstroke, 50m breaststroke and 100m backstroke.

Hugo Moreno Bonet, 15, placed first in the 200m backstroke and 100m freestyle..

Sunny Sandhu, 15, placed first in the 1500m freestyle and placed second in the 200m butterfly and 200m breaststroke.

Davin Cho, nine, placed first in the 100m backstroke and second in the 50m backstroke.

Judy Juggiah, 13, placed second in the 400m individual medley and 50m breaststroke.

Ian Cho, 11, was second in the 100m breaststroke.

Oliver MacPherson, 11, placed third in the 100m butterfly.

Three swimmers qualified for the upcoming divisional and provincial championships: Tima Komarov (Provincials – 100m butterfly), Judy Juggiah (Divisional – 50 and 200 breaststroke) and Masha Riumina (Divisional – 50, 100, and 200 freestyle).

Ryder Bing and Abigail Cockell all swam 100 per cent best times in all events.

