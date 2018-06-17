VIDEO: TWU runner Yee wins Portland Track Festival

Competitor is most individually decorated Spartans track and field athlete in the program’s history

Another outstanding performance has been recorded by Trinity Western University (TWU) athlete Regan Yee (South Hazelton, B.C.), who won the June 9-10 Portland Track festival 3,000 metre steeplechase in a time of 9:45.58.

TWU Assistant Coach, Endurance Mark Bomba said the time ranks Yee third in Canada for 2018, and number nine for all time in Canadian history.

“This was her first steeplechase in two years and she was just off the IAAF (International Association of Athletics Federations) world standard by two seconds,” Bomba said.

She will be looking to make the Canadian team for this summer’s NACAC championships, Bomba added.

As well, Adam Marshall, Levi Neufeld and James Lam swept the top three placings in the Open mens 1500m.

Lindsay Carson was 21st in the womens 5,000 metres in a time of 16:12, which ranks her 10th in Canada .

In March, Yee became the most individually decorated Spartans track and field athlete in the program’s history, as the fifth-year middle distance star won gold in the 1500m at the U SPORTS championships, to cap a career in which she earned a TWU-record five national medals (U SPORTS is the national governing body of university sport in Canada).

Yee clocked a time of 4:24.92 to win the 1500m, giving her two gold medals in as many days, after also winning the 3000m.

With her third career individual title — she also won U SPORTS gold in the 3000m in 2016 — Yee equaled TWU alum Emma Nuttall, who won high jump gold in 2012, 2014 and 2016. Yee became the first Spartan to win two gold medals at a single U SPORTS championship meet.

Yee’s five individual total medals surpasses Benson and Nuttall, who both earned four individual U SPORTS medals over their careers.

