VIDEO: TWU Spartans defeat Bisons

Third straight win of the season for Langley-based university soccer team

Trinity Western fifth-year striker Rachel Hutchinson scored two first-half goals and added a third late in the game to spark the No. 3-ranked Spartans to a 5-0 win over Manitoba Saturday at Chase Office Field.

Hutchinson had a pair of goals in the first half and then completed the hat-trick in the 90th minutes.

Teammates Gabi Short and Maddie Low each scored second half markers to help the Spartans (3-0-1) secure their third straight win of the season.

The loss sees Manitoba (1-3) drop their second contest of the weekend.

Hutchinson launched the Spartans offensive attack early on, scoring in the sixth minute jumping on a rebound off the right post and tapping it in from in close.

Hutchinson then doubled TWU’s lead in the 32nd minute, heading home a perfect cross from Jenaya Robertson

The Spartans outshot Manitoba 12-2 in the first half, including an 8-2 edge in shots on goal.

Short added to the Spartans lead in the 62nd minute, capitalizing on a Manitoba turnover and running in alone before slotting it to the low left corner.

In the 82nd minute, Low scored her first of the season, sending in a long ball from outside that box that evaded Manitoba goalie Karina Bagi.

Hutchinson wrapped up her three-goal effort, scoring a goal just before stoppage time, with Syd Duquette (Winnipeg) picking up the assist.

TWU finished the night with a 25-5 edge in shots and an 18-3 difference in shots on goal.

Coach Graham Roxburgh said the TWIU team played “really good soccer and generated really good chances.”

Spartans are now 14-2 all-time against the Bisons. TWU’s last loss to Manitoba was Sept. 15, 2007 (2-0).

Spartans are on the road next weekend when they travel to play Alberta (Saturday, Sept. 21) and MacEwan (Sunday, Sept. 22).

