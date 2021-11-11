VIDEO: TWU women’s Spartans win ninth CW soccer championship

Up next for Langley-based team, the national U Sports championships in Nova Scotia

Trinity Western University’s women’s soccer team won the 2021 Canada West Championship, beating UBC 1-0 at Chase Office Field before 620 fans on Saturday, Nov. 6. (TWU)

Trinity Western University’s women’s soccer team won the 2021 Canada West Championship, beating UBC 1-0 in a victory on home field at Chase Office Field before 620 fans.

It was the ninth championship win for the Spartans.

Going into Saturday, Nov. 6 game, Spartans were undefeated with a record of 11 wins and one tie game, against UBC.

UBC was second in the standings, with a record of nine wins, two ties and one loss, at the hands of the Spartans.

After a scoreless first half, the Spartans began to gain momentum in the second.

Finally, UBC goalkeeper Emily Moore booted the ball up the field off a goal kick, sending the ball right to Langley’s Makenna Dieterich.

Dieterich couldn’t control the ball as it was cleared by a UBC defender.

Sierra Halldorson applied pressure, snatching up the ball to immediately loft a pass to Kathryn Harvey.

With just Moore to beat, Harvey snuck it into the back of the net.

Harvey’s 88th minute goal would stand as the only goal scored by the Spartans as the game came to a close.

TWU Head Coach Graham Roxburgh called the victory a “special one” given the pandemic-enforced idleness of the last two years.

Roxburgh said he had expected the game would probably go to overtime, “but if we got Harvey central, she would get past UBC one more time. Sierra Halldorson put in an amazing ball, Harvey’s finish was great. “

“In the end, character shone through and I couldn’t be more proud of the girls,” Roxburgh commented.

“UBC is a great team and they were a bit unlucky to not bury one of their chances. Still, we defended really well at the right moments to produce a couple of opportunities. In the end, an even game has to go one way, and tonight it went our way.”

Both TWU and the T-Birds will be off to Sydney, Nova Scotia to compete in the 2021 U SPORTS National Championship where UBC will look to defend their 2019 title.

It’s possible the two rivals will meet again at the national tournament, hosted by Cape Breton University beginning Thursday, Nov. 18.

READ ALSO: Langley’s Trinity Western University hockey teams make U Sports debut

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Langley’s TWU Spartans volleyball star Nick Del Bianco inducted into the Canada West Hall Of Fame

@TrinityWesternSpartansLangleysoccer