VIDEO: Valley Granfondo cycling event makes an ‘awesome’ return to Langley

An estimated 1,000 cyclists took part in the return of the Valley Granfondo at Eagle Acres farm near Fort Langley on Saturday, June 4. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

An estimated 1,000 cyclists took part in the return of the Fraser Valley’s largest cycling festival, the Applewood Valley GranFondo event, held at Eagle Acres farm near Fort Langley on Saturday, June 4.

It was the first Valley GranFondo since the pandemic, and organizer Mark Ernsting was delighted with the turnout, calling it a “huge success.”

Ernsting was especially pleased with the response to the brand new “FamilyFondo” course that offered a relatively flat, 20km route around Fort Langley for less advanced riders, which drew 75 cyclists.

“Our goal was 50,” Ernsting remarked.

“I think we can get [the number up to] 200 to 300 in years to come.”

Angela Chang and son Josh were among 75 riders who took part in the first ‘Familyfondo’ course at the Valley Granfondo at Eagle Acres farm near Fort Langley on Saturday, June 4. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Among the FamilyFondo riders was Angela Chang from Vancouver’s Kitsilano, and her 11-year son Josh, who said he was “very much” looking forward to his first GranFondo.

“I think it’s fantastic, to be with friends and family,” Angela commented.

Ernsting expressed gratitude toward the volunteers and riders who helped make the event a success.

“It was awesome,” Ernsting told the Langley Advance Times.”

For the first Valley GranFondo since the pandemic, the event was relocated from downtown Fort Langley to the less confined space of Eagle Acres Dairy Farm, which hosted a day-long festival with live music, food and cycling-related educational games.

Over the years, a portion of registration fees from the Valley event has gone to support various youth cycling initiatives throughout the province, as well as development cycling teams that represent Canada abroad.

