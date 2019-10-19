Vancouver Giants defenceman Bowen Byram will represent the WHL in the 2019 CIBC Canada-Russia Series. (File photo by Chris Relke)

VIDEO: Vancouver Giants’ Bowen Byram will take on the Russians

Defenceman will represent WHL on six-game CIBC Canada Russia Series

For a second straight season, Vancouver Giants defenceman Bowen Byram will represent the WHL in the 2019 CIBC Canada-Russia Series.

Byram is looking forward to the series, saying it will give fans a chance to see future NHL stars go head-to-head.

“Always fast hockey and lots of skill,” Byram predicted.

“They’re [the Russians] a good team.”

Byram, a 2001-born defenceman from Cranbrook, was one of 20 players named to Team WHL’s roster.

He was the third overall pick of the Vancouver Giants in the 2016 WHL Bantam Draft.

In 147 regular season games he has compiled 33 goals and 75 assists for 108 points.

In nine games this season with the Langley-based team, Byram has posted one goal and nine assists for 10 points.

In June Byram was chosen fourth overall by the Colorado Avalanche in the 2019 NHL Draft.

Last season, he set a new single-season franchise record for goals by a defenceman (26).

He then set a new single-season league record with six overtime winning goals.

His 23 points in 22 playoff games made him the first defenceman to ever lead the WHL playoffs in scoring.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Bowen Byram named top prospect

READ MORE: Assembling a new Vancouver Giants not an easy task

2019 CIBC Canada Russia Series Schedule

Game 1 – Monday, November 4 at Saint John, N.B.

Game 2 – Tuesday, November 5 at Moncton, N.B.

Game 3 – Thursday, November 7 at Kitchener, Ont.

Game 4 – Monday, November 11 at London, Ont.

Game 5 – Wednesday, November 13 at Saskatoon, Sask.

Game 6 – Thursday, November 14 at Prince Albert, Sask.

The six-game CIBC Canada Russia Series features regional league teams of Canadian National Junior Team candidates competing against the Russian National Junior Team.

Team CHL has won 12 times in event history, with Russia winning on four occasions.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Jack’s Devils beat Quinn’s Canucks 1-0 in NHL brother battle

Just Posted

Kamloops Blazers blank Vancouver Giants

A loss on the road for G-men

Boarded-up house burns in Langley City

Cause of early morning blaze yet to be determined

1950s screwball dramady performed at Langley university challenges censorship in art

Trinity Western’s theatre students present The Ruby Sunrise, running Oct. 22 to Nov. 2

Langley’s “spider house” now open for Halloween haunts

Brinkworth Dungeon adds an extra 1600 square feet for more terror during their 19th year

Aldergrove Kodiaks beat Surrey Knights by a landslide victory at home

The bears took out Surrey 15-0, ending their own four-game losing streak

ELECTION 2019: It’s so close, it could come down to who turns out to vote

Black Press Media’s polling analyst on the origins of predictive seat modelling in Canada

Jack’s Devils beat Quinn’s Canucks 1-0 in NHL brother battle

New Jersey youngster scores first career goal against Vancouver

Two charged after owner’s wild ride through Kamloops in his stolen truck

Crystal Rae Dorrington, 37, and Derrick Ronald Pearson, 32, facing multiple charges

Man found dead inside Richmond business, IHIT investigating

Police believe the incident was not random

Judge orders credit union’s bank records for Kelowna social worker facing theft allegations

The man is accused of negligence, breach of contract, fraud and a conspiracy with Interior Savings

Leaders pour it on with rallies, boosts for candidates as campaign reaches peak

The federal election campaign has reached a crescendo

Allegations of racism lead to ministry investigation at Vancouver private school

St. George’s School was contacted over what the school describes as ‘deeply offensive behaviour online’

Not a political question: Thunberg calls for climate action in Alberta

Edmonton police estimated the size of the crowd at about 4,000

Zantac, the over-the-counter heartburn drug, pulled in Canada, U.S.

Health Canada also investigates possible carcinogen in some ranitidine drugs

Most Read