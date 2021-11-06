VIDEO: Vancouver Giants down Cougars

Friday night, Nov. 5, at the Langley Events Centre, the Vancouver Giants secured their third straight home victory – a 3-1 decision over the Prince George Cougars(Rob Wilton/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Fresh out of the penalty box, Justin Sourdif scored what turned out to be the game-winning goal.

Sourds goes upstairs to put us ahead 🚨 pic.twitter.com/Rf08pmVufI — Vancouver Giants (@WHLGiants) November 6, 2021

With the score tied at one just past the midway point of the game, Sourdif took a pass at centre ice, skated down the wing and after getting a half-step on his opponent, beat Prince George Cougars goaltender Tyler Brennan for the go-ahead goal which stood as the winner in a 3-1 Vancouver Giants victory at home.

Giants improved their home record to 4-1 and their record against Prince George to 2-0 as the Langley-based team downed the Cougars 3-1 Friday, Nov. 5 at the LEC. (Rob Wilton/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Giants were hosting the Cougars in Western Hockey League action on Friday night at Langley Events Centre, improving to 5-2-1-0 on the season. Vancouver, which was coming off a 7-6 overtime loss on Wednesday in Kelowna, has points in four straight games. Prince George saw their record fall to 5-5-0-0.

RECAP: The Giants have now won three straight at home following Friday's latest triumph – A 3-1 victory over the Prince George Cougars. More 📎: https://t.co/HxbB1ZMOSZ 📸: @Rjmediadottech pic.twitter.com/RvJ12HX9BI — Vancouver Giants (@WHLGiants) November 6, 2021

Riley Heidt gave the visitors a 1-0 lead after one period, scoring in the latter stages of the opening frame. Mazden Leslie leveled the score for the Giants 3:50 into the middle frame before Sourdif gave Vancouver its first lead of the night.

That would be it for the offence as both goaltenders were stellar throughout with Brennan making 32 saves while Vancouver’s Will Gurski finished with 25 saves.

The game’s final goal came courtesy of Payton Mount and was scored into the empty net.

After a 3-1 victory tonight at home over the Cougars, here’s captain Justin Sourdif. pic.twitter.com/myzXkdXKq2 — Vancouver Giants (@WHLGiants) November 6, 2021

Gurski and Brennan were the second and third stars, respectively, while Vancouver’s Ty Thorpe was the game’s first star after finishing with a pair of helpers.

With Friday’s win the Giants improved their home record to 4-1 and their record against Prince George to 2-0.

Will Gurski stopped 25 of the 26 shots fired his way to earn his first win in a Giants uniform as the Langley-based team downed Prince George 3-1 n Friday, Nov. 5 at the LEC. (Rob Wilton/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Sourdif recorded his sixth multi-point game of the season.

Ty Thorpe extended his point-streak to five straight games. In that span he’s managed three goals and three assists for six points.

With an assist on Mazden Leslie’s goal, Kyle Bochek became the latest Giant to record his first career WHL point.

Vancouver is back in action on Saturday Nov. 6 as they host the Portland Winterhawks at Langley Events Centre.

Pick drop is 7 p.m.