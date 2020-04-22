VIDEO: Vancouver Giants draft ‘big, smooth skating defenceman’ and other talent

Vancouver Giants have used their 10th overall pick in the 2020 WHL Bantam Draft to select 2005-born defenceman Mazden Leslie from Lloydminster.

A quick look at what @MazdenLeslie is all about. https://t.co/IBqgG573E4 — Vancouver Giants (@WHLGiants) April 22, 2020

Leslie, a right-handed shot, checks in at 6’0” and 160 pounds. In 2019-20 he played Midget AAA as an under-ager with the AMHL’s Lloydminster Bobcats. In 32 games he supplied five goals along with seven assists for 12 points along with 70 penalty minutes. He added three assists in five playoff games.

A year prior, as a first-year bantam player, Leslie scored 23 goals and added 27 assists for 50 points in 33 games with the Bobcats Bantam AAA program. In four playoff games he scored four goals and added five assists for nine points along with 16 penalty minutes. He led the AMBHL in points by a defenceman, captured AMHL Rookie of the Year honours and was voted the league’s top defenceman. His older brother Jantzen Leslie is a WHL alumnus who played with Everett, Saskatoon and Edmonton.

“Mazden Leslie is a big, smooth skating defenceman. He can skate the puck well, he’s got a hard shot, a quick release and strong vision. He’s the most physical defenceman off the board so far,” said Zach Hodder, the WHL’s Manager, Player Development moments after the Giants made their choice.

Leslie is the sixth ever defenceman selected by the Giants in Round 1 of the WHL Bantam Draft, and the first defenceman picked in Round 1 since Bowen Byram went third overall to the Giants in 2016.

The Langley-based Vancouver Giants next scheduled selection is the 32nd overall pick in Round 2.

Among nine B.C. players selected in the first round, Langley’s Kaden Hammell, a defenseman with West Van Bantam Prep, was taken 19th overall by Kamloops Blazers.

The Vancouver Giants selected a pair of talented forwards with their next two selections in the 2020 WHL Bantam Draft.

In Round 2 the Vancouver Giants went to Vancouver Island to select 2005-born forward Ty Halaburda from Victoria.

The 5”10’, 145-pound center is a right-handed shot and is coming off a strong season with the Pacific Coast Bantam Prep program where he scored 27 goals along with 26 assists for 53 points in 28 games along with 35 penalty minutes. He added a goal and two assists for three points in two playoff games. He was team captain.

“We’re thrilled to get him,” said Giants Director of Scouting Daryl Anning. “He fits the ‘Giants mold’ perfectly. He’s fast, physical and has a great work ethic. He’s a 200-foot player but can finish his chances. The biggest thing for us is that he’s a good kid and a natural leader.”

Halaburda, whose birthday is today, was the first forward and the second player taken by the Giants during the 2020 WHL Bantam Draft.

In Round 3 the Giants stayed in British Columbia for the selection of 5’10”, 160-pound forward Ethan Semeniuk.

Last season with the Delta Hockey Academy’s Bantam Prep Green program, Semeniuk notched 19 goals along with 31 assists for 50 points in 30 games. He added a pair of assists in two playoff games. In six games at the John Reid Bantam tournament, Semeniuk produced one goal and four assists for five points in six games.

“I like his skillset,” said Giants Head Scout Terry Bonner. “He’s a good skater with decent size and overall he has a really good hockey IQ and sense for the game.”

Ethan Semeniuk is the second forward and the third player selected so far today by the Vancouver Giants. He turned 15-years-old yesterday.

