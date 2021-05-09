VIDEO: Vancouver Giants drop 3-1 decision to Kamloops

Vancouver Giants celebrated a Justin Sourdif goal Saturday night in Kamloops. Giants dropped a 3-1 decision to Kamloops, a game that clinched the 2020-21 B.C. Division banner for the Blazers. (Allen Douglas/special to Langley Advance Times)Vancouver Giants celebrated a Justin Sourdif goal Saturday night in Kamloops. Giants dropped a 3-1 decision to Kamloops, a game that clinched the 2020-21 B.C. Division banner for the Blazers. (Allen Douglas/special to Langley Advance Times)
Saturday night in Kamloops, Vancouver Giants dropped a 3-1 decision to Kamloops, a game that clinched the 2020-21 B.C. Division banner for the Blazers. (Allen Douglas/special to Langley Advance Times)Saturday night in Kamloops, Vancouver Giants dropped a 3-1 decision to Kamloops, a game that clinched the 2020-21 B.C. Division banner for the Blazers. (Allen Douglas/special to Langley Advance Times)
Saturday night in Kamloops, Vancouver Giants dropped a 3-1 decision to Kamloops, a game that clinched the 2020-21 B.C. Division banner for the Blazers. (Allen Douglas/special to Langley Advance Times)Saturday night in Kamloops, Vancouver Giants dropped a 3-1 decision to Kamloops, a game that clinched the 2020-21 B.C. Division banner for the Blazers. (Allen Douglas/special to Langley Advance Times)
Saturday night in Kamloops, Vancouver Giants dropped a 3-1 decision to Kamloops, a game that clinched the 2020-21 B.C. Division banner for the Blazers. (Allen Douglas/special to Langley Advance Times)Saturday night in Kamloops, Vancouver Giants dropped a 3-1 decision to Kamloops, a game that clinched the 2020-21 B.C. Division banner for the Blazers. (Allen Douglas/special to Langley Advance Times)
Saturday night in Kamloops, Vancouver Giants dropped a 3-1 decision to Kamloops, a game that clinched the 2020-21 B.C. Division banner for the Blazers. (Allen Douglas/special to Langley Advance Times)Saturday night in Kamloops, Vancouver Giants dropped a 3-1 decision to Kamloops, a game that clinched the 2020-21 B.C. Division banner for the Blazers. (Allen Douglas/special to Langley Advance Times)

Saturday night in Kamloops, Vancouver Giants dropped a 3-1 decision to Kamloops, a game that clinched the 2020-21 B.C. Division banner for the Blazers.

Fraser Minten and Dylan Sydor scored 34 seconds apart in the first period to stake Kamloops to a lead, and Caedan Bankier added a goal early in the third.

Justin Sourdif responded with the lone goal of the night for the Langley-based G-Men mid-way through the third period.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Vancouver Giants down Kelowna Rockets 6-2

Dylan Garand made 20 saves on 21 shots faced for Kamloops while Trent Miner made 30 saves in the Vancouver goal. With the victory, the Kamloops Blazers clinched the 2020-21 .

Associate coach Keith McCambridge said the team was “flat” in the first two periods.

“The fact that we had enough gas in the tank for that third period tells me we had more to give in the first 40 minutes,” McCambridge said in a post-game interview.

“We obviously needed more of that in the first and second.”

Kamloops took the lead at 12:16 into the first period, when rookie forward Fraser Minten made it 1-0 off a two-on-one rush.

Just 34 seconds later, fellow rookie Dylan Sydor batted home a Quinn Schmiemann rebound for his first career WHL goal.

After a scoreless second period, Caedan Bankier extended the Kamloops lead to 3-0 at 2:43 of the final frame. The draft eligible forward forced a turnover behind the Giants goal, and then banked his own rebound off the skate of Trent Miner and in for his 10th of the season.

Giants lone goal of the game came at 11:39, and it came courtesy of Justin Sourdif who snuck to the front of the Kamloops net, took a chipped pass from Zack Ostapchuk and roofed a backhand shot over Dylan Garand’s right shoulder. Tanner Brown also earned an assist on Sourdif’s 10th of the season.

Sourdif’s goal now gives him 31 points on the season, and moves him into a tie for sixth in WHL scoring.

Giants finish the season with a 2-4 record against Kamloops this season

Zack Ostapchuk and Tanner Brown each earned assists, and have both earned points in back-to-back games.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: ‘Do or die’ for Giants heading into final three games

Trent Miner finished the season with a 2-3 record against Kamloops with a .951 save percentage and a 1.42 goals-against average.

Kamloops Blazers posted the best record in the B.C. Division for a second straight season.

With their 16th victory of the season, no team will be able to catch them for the best winning percentage or points percentage.

One game is left for the Giants, a Tuesday evening showdown with the Victoria Royals.

Have a story tip? Email: dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

LangleyVancouver GiantsWHL

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Edmonton superstar McDavid hits 100-point mark as Oilers edge Canucks 4-3

Just Posted

Vanguard Secondary School is set to receive $3.8 million in seismic upgrades. The upgrades are scheduled to be complete by March 2023. (Joanne Abshire/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley school to receive $3.8 million seismic upgrade

Project scheduled to be completed March 2023

Vancouver Giants celebrated a Justin Sourdif goal Saturday night in Kamloops. Giants dropped a 3-1 decision to Kamloops, a game that clinched the 2020-21 B.C. Division banner for the Blazers. (Allen Douglas/special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Vancouver Giants drop 3-1 decision to Kamloops

Third-period rally should have come sooner: coach

James Kennedy Elementary (undated file)
COVID cases reported at three more Langley schools

James Kennedy Elementary, Simonds Elementary/U-Connect and Langley Secondary

Monica Newman has been part of the Langley Walk for more than 40 years, both as a participant and more recently as a volunteer, collecting badges for each year. (Langley Advance Times files)
59th annual Langley Walk goes virtual again

For the second year running, the historic community event has had to morph due to COVID

Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
CRIME STOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of May 9

Crime Stoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

(The Canadian Press)
Trudeau won’t say whether Canada supports patent waiver for COVID-19 vaccines

‘Canada is at the table to help find a solution’

Pieces of nephrite jade are shown at a mine site in northwestern B.C. in July 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Tahltan Central Government MANDATORY CREDIT
Indigenous nation opposes jade mining in northwestern B.C.

B.C.’s Mines Act requires operators to prepare a plan to protect cultural heritage resources

Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country’s crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
IHIT investigating after man killed in Burnaby shooting

Police looking for more information on fatal shooting

The body of Brenda Ware, 35, was found along Highway 93 in Kootenay National Park on Thursday, May 6, 2021. (RCMP handout)
RCMP ask for tips after woman’s body found in Kootenay National Park

Brenda Ware was found along Highway 93 in the park, 54 kilometres north of the town of Radium

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)
Woman shot by RCMP officers responding to call near Ucluelet; police watchdog investigating

Police called out for disturbance, medical assistance

People pass the red hearts on the COVID-19 Memorial Wall mourning those who have died, opposite the Houses of Parliament on the Embankment in London, Wednesday, April 7, 2021. On May 3, the British government announced that only one person had died of COVID-19 in the previous 24 hours. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Kirsty Wigglesworth
For a view of a COVID-19 future, Canadians should look across the pond

Britain, like Canada, is one of the only countries in the world to delay second doses for several months

Edmonton Oilers’ Connor McDavid (97) celebrates his 100th point this season with Leon Draisaitl (29) against the Vancouver Canucks during second period NHL action in Edmonton on Saturday, May 8, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Edmonton superstar McDavid hits 100-point mark as Oilers edge Canucks 4-3

NHL scoring leader needs just 53 games to reach century mark

Nuns of Mother Teresa’s Missionaries of Charity, carry some of her relics during a vigil of prayer in preparation for the canonization of Mother Teresa in the St. John in Latheran Basilica at the Vatican, Friday, Sept. 2, 2016. In which city did she do much of her charitable work? (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
QUIZ: How much do you know about these motherhood issues?

In honour of Mother’s Day, take this 10-question quiz

Most Read