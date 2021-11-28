VIDEO: Vancouver Giants excellent adventure wraps up with third win on the road

Vancouver Giants won their third road victory in a row Saturday night, Nov. 27, defeating the Spokane Chiefs 3-1. (Larry Brunt/Special to Langley Advance Times) Zack Ostapchuk and the Vancouver Giants earned a 3-1 victory over the Spokane Chiefs on Saturday, Nob. 27. (Larry Brunt/Special to Langley Advance Times) Tanner Brown and the Vancouver Giants won their third road victory in a row Saturday night, Nov. 27, defeating the Spokane Chiefs 3-1. (Larry Brunt/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Vancouver Giants made it a perfect road trip with a 3-1 victory over the Spokane Chiefs to make it three in a row on Saturday night, Nov. 27.

Ty Thorpe had a goal and two assists to lead the way while Fabian Lysell and Alex Cotton also scored.

Will Gurski made 22 saves to secure the win for the Langley-based team.

📽️ WHL Highlights – November 27, 2021 🏒 @WHLGiants (3) at @spokanechiefs (1) Ty Thorpe's three points help the Giants continue their winning ways in the U.S.A. 📰 | https://t.co/cXG381YqxO pic.twitter.com/LGXDcEK1Sb — The WHL (@TheWHL) November 28, 2021

Spokane’s lone tally came from defenceman Graham Sward on a second period power play.

In the first period, the trio of Fabian Lysell, Ty Thorpe and Justin Sourdif picked up right where they left off from a night ago.

It resulted in a tic-tac-toe passing play and a tap-in goal for beside the left post of the Spokane goal.

Three minutes and 23 seconds later, the Giants tacked on a second one.

Defenceman Connor Horning took the puck behind the Spokane goal, wrapped around and slid a perfect feed in front of the net to Ty Thorpe who hammered it home for his seventh of the season.

Fabian Lysell earned the second assist giving him his second point of the period.

Graham Sward put the Chiefs on the board in the second period off a point shot on a power play. Sward’s third goal of the season was set up by Cordel Larson and Bear Hughes and came as a result of Jack Finley screening the Giants goal.

In the third, the insurance marker for Vancouver came on a late power play goal courtesy of Alex Cotton. The Detroit Red Wings prospect followed up a Ty Thorpe rush and whacked a loose puck past the left pad of Manny Panghli. For Ty Thorpe it marked his third point of the game.

Lysell and Thorpe were named first and second stars of the game.

It was the first time the Giants have won three straight road games since the 2019-20 season.

Thorpe has now set a new season high for points in a single season at 21. His previous season best was 18 points with Brandon during the 2019-20 season.

Gurski has now surrendered two goals or less in four of his past five starts.

Lysell has now recorded six points in his past six games.

Justin Sourdif extended his point streak to five games, putting up three goals and four assists for seven points.

Giants are now 4-1 against teams from the US Division

Next up, on Wednesday, Dec. 1, the Giants go on the road again to play Kelowna Rockets at Prospera Place.

Their next home game is Friday, Dec. 3 against Kamloops Blazers at the Langley Events Centre. Puck drop is 7:30 p.m.