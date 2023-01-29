Vancouver Giants forward Ty Halaburda fought for the puck as the G-Men fell to the Kelowna Rockets at Prospera Place on Saturday night, Jan. 28. (Steve Dunsmoor/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Vancouver Giants forward Ty Halaburda fought for the puck as the G-Men fell to the Kelowna Rockets at Prospera Place on Saturday night, Jan. 28. (Steve Dunsmoor/Special to Langley Advance Times)

VIDEO: Vancouver Giants fall in fourth game against Kelowna

Next, Prince Albert

After back-to-back losses at the hands of the Vancouver Giants, Kelowna Rockets wound up a four-game series against the G-Men by extracting a measure of revenge on Saturday night, Jan. 28 with a lopsided win at Prospera Place to end their run with each team recording two victories and two losses.

As the Rockets first power play of the game came to an end, Caden Price made a pass across the crease to an waiting Marcus Pacheco to score at 5:15 of the first and give Kelowna the lead.

Then, overage defender Dylan Anderson replied for the Giants, tying the game with a point shot on a power play 6:03 later, with Brenden Pentecost, and Skyler Bruce assisting.

It would be Vancouver’s only goal of the night.

Skyler Bruce assisted on the lone Vancouver goal as the G-Men fell to the Kelowna Rockets at Prospera Place on Saturday night, Jan. 28. (Steve Dunsmoor/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Skyler Bruce assisted on the lone Vancouver goal as the G-Men fell to the Kelowna Rockets at Prospera Place on Saturday night, Jan. 28. (Steve Dunsmoor/Special to Langley Advance Times)

In the second period, Rockets overage forward Carson Golder chased down the puck behind the Giants net and fed it out front to Gabriel Szturc, who scored what would prove to be the game winner.

Golder went on to score three goals in the third for the Rockets, completing the hat trick into the Giants empty net at 17:33.

Final Score: Vancouver 1 – Kelowna 5.

Jesper Vikman stopped 27 of 31 shots as the G-Men fell to the Kelowna Rockets at Prospera Place on Saturday night, Jan. 28. (Steve Dunsmoor/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Jesper Vikman stopped 27 of 31 shots as the G-Men fell to the Kelowna Rockets at Prospera Place on Saturday night, Jan. 28. (Steve Dunsmoor/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Kelowna outshot Vancouver 32-30, with Jesper Vikman making 27 of 31 saves for Vancouver while Jari Kykkanen stopped 29 of 30 shots for Kelowna.

READ ALSO: Giants take second straight win against Rockets

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Vancouver Giants end losing streak with win in Kelowna

Giants are currently ranked seventh of 10 in teams in the WHL Western conference, while Kelowna is eighth.

Overall, Vancouver is 17th of 22 in the league.

G-Men are back on home ice at the Langley Events Centre on Wednesday, Feb. 1 against the 18th-ranked Prince Albert Raiders.

Puck drop is 7 p.m.

Have a story tip? Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

LangleyVancouver GiantsWHL

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
New Zealand men and women dominate while Canada teams struggle at HSBC Sydney Sevens

Just Posted

Residents of a Willoughby condo complex were evacuated when fire alarms went off late Saturday, Jan. 29. A forgotten pot on a stove was the cause. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Forgotten pot on stove forces evacuation of condo complex

Vancouver Giants forward Ty Halaburda fought for the puck as the G-Men fell to the Kelowna Rockets at Prospera Place on Saturday night, Jan. 28. (Steve Dunsmoor/Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Vancouver Giants fall in fourth game against Kelowna

Do you have a question you’d like to see put to the Langley MLAs? Email your idea to editor@langleyadvancetimes.com.
AT YOUR SERVICE: MLAs agree much to be done to safeguard against climate-related disasters

Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Jan. 29