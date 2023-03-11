Vancouver Giants got out to an early lead, but were unable to hold on as Kelowna came back to win in front of their home crowd Friday, March 10. (Steve Dunsmoor/Special to Langley Advance Times)

VIDEO: Vancouver Giants fall in Kelowna

Took lead, but couldn’t keep it

Vancouver Giants got out to an early lead, but were unable to hold on as Kelowna came back to win in front of their home crowd Friday night, March 10.

Vancouver still picked up a point as the loss was of the shootout variety, and forward Samuel Honzek left the game in the second period with an injury following a high hit from Kelowna’s Carson Golder, who was ejected from the game on the play.

Jaden Lipinski opened the scoring with a one-timer from the bumper spot on the power play 7:02 into the game.

Then, Mazden Leslie doubled the lead 1:25 later with a top corner shot off the rush. He would be named third star of the game.

Adam Kydd got one back for the Rockets 4:07 into the second period with a power play marker of his own.

Ty Thorpe made it 3-1 when he slapped in a bouncing puck with 14:22 left in the second.

Kelowna’s Max Graham buried a rebound into an open net 4:40 into the third to bring the game within one and Andrew Cristall tied the game as the Rockets pressed with an extra attacker with 1:29 left in regulation.

After a scoreless overtime, the game went to shootout, with Kelowna’s Gabriel Stzurc scoring the winner to make it 4-3.

Kelowna out shot Vancouver 37-26.

Giants are back at it Saturday night, March 11 at 7 p.m. Kamloops Sandman Centre.

Sunday Mar 12 the G-Men return home to play Prince George Cougars.Puck drops at 7 pm

Langley

Pop-up banner image