VIDEO: Vancouver Giants fall to Everett Silvertips

Giants defenceman Colton Roberts in action Saturday night, March 18, as the Everett Silvertips opened up an early lead on the way to a 4-1 win (Kristin Ostrowski/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Vancouver Giants couldn’t even the season series on Saturday night, March 18, as the Everett Silvertips potted four goals on home ice.

Captain Ty Thorpe did find the back of the net, though, for his team-leading 36th goal of the season.

Everett’s Kaden Hammell opened the scoring with a rebound goal that was initially waived off for goaltender interference, but the call was later overturned, to make it 1-0 11:45 into the game.

Aidan Sutter made it 2-0 with 1:40 left in the opening frame with a slap shot on the power play.

In the second period, Ty Thorpe netted his 36th of the campaign to get the Giants on the board with 3:52 left in the second. Dylan Anderson assisted.

Then, Beau Courtney restored a two-goal lead for Everett on a rush chance less than a minute into the third.

Andrew Petruk finished the scoring for the Silvertipes with his first career Western Hockey League goal with 15:51 left in regulation.

Vancouver Giants netminder Brett Mirwald stopped 37 of 41 shots by Everett Saturday March 19. (Kristin Ostrowski/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Final Score: Vancouver 1 – Everett 4

Everett outshot Vancouver 41 to 17.

Next, Giants will take on the Tri-City Americans on Sunday at the Toyota Center in Kennewick, WA. Puck drop is 4:05 p.m.

They have one more game on the road, a Tuesday trip to visit the Portland Winterhawks, before they return home to the Langley Events Centre and a Friday, March 24 game against the Kelowna Rockets. Puck drop is 7:30 p.m.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Vancouver Giants shut out Everett Silvertips

READ ALSO: VIDEO: An exciting overtime win at home by Vancouver Giants against Prince George Cougars

LangleyVancouver GiantsWHL