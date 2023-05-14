VIDEO: Vancouver Giants make their picks

Vancouver Giants made their picks in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft, held on Tuesday May 11. (Graphic courtesy Vancouver Giants)

Vancouver Giants picked their players in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft held on Tuesday May 11.

Today concludes the 2023 #WHLDraft. The Giants General Manager Barclay Parneta shares some insights into the work that goes behind the scenes on the day of the draft.@TheWHL pic.twitter.com/6RtSs03Eon — Vancouver Giants (@WHLGiants) May 11, 2023

Here’s the breakdown:

First to be picked by the Giants (sixth overall, first round) was Ryan Lin, a 5’11” defenceman who played last season with the Delta Hockey Academy U15 G. In 27 games he managed 17 goals and 24 assists for 41 points along with 14 penalty minutes. Lin also appeared in four additional games with the U17 team, where he recorded four assists.

We’re proud to announce Ryan Lin as our 6th Overall Selection in the draft! Congrats, Ryan!#WHLDraft pic.twitter.com/Yb3sdjCPWb — Vancouver Giants (@WHLGiants) May 11, 2023

“We’re very excited about Lin, he does everything at top speed, and he’s got a very high hockey IQ,” noted Giants Head Scout Terry Bonner. “He’s got a great point shot and uses his teammates well, we see him having a very good career.”

Lin described his reaction as “really grateful and excited.”

“Special thanks to Yogi Svejkovski, Ian Gallagher, Kris Beech, all my teammates, and everybody else at the Delta Hockey Academy for helping me develop as a player and a person,” Lin added. “But most importantly, thank you to my family for all the support along the way.”

Brett Olson (selected eighth overall, first round) played last season with the St. Albert Raiders U18 AAA, and the 6’2” forward scored 13 goals and added 17 assists for 30 points in 35 games. Olson added 6 points in 8 playoff games as well.

We’re proud to announce Brett Olson as our 8th Overall Selection in the draft! Welcome, Brett!#WHLDraft pic.twitter.com/wiomwfjRiU — Vancouver Giants (@WHLGiants) May 11, 2023

“Brett knows where to go and how to play the game, he gets to the hard areas and he has skill,” said Giants GM Barclay Parneta. “A lot of the identity and core values that we have, he’s certainly shown to us over the course of the year and we think he’s going to be a great Vancouver Giant.”

Brett said he was “honoured to be selected by such an amazing organization and can’t wait to get started, I’m excited for the future.”

The Giants are proud to select Braydon Riggall with 58th Overall Selection of the 2023 WHL Draft. Welcome to Vancouver, Braydon! #WHLDraft pic.twitter.com/Bau5gswY92 — Vancouver Giants (@WHLGiants) May 11, 2023

Braydon Riggall (58th overall, round 3) measures 6’0” and patrolled the blueline for the Calgary Northstars U15 AAA this season. He scored 18 goals and added 17 assists for 35 points in 34 games. He also played a pair of games with the Calgary Northstars U17 AAA this year, scoring once during the call up.

Hudson Getzlaf (108th overall, round 5) is a 5’11” forward who played for the Okanagan Rockets U15 AAA this season. Getzlaf scored 18 goals and added 21 assists for 39 points in 28 games. He added 5 more points in 7 games in the postseason. He is the nephew of former Anaheim Ducks forward Ryan Getzlaf.

Kai Anderson (117th, round 6) is a 6’0” forward who played for Burnaby Winter Club U15 this season. Anderson scored 13 goals and added 13 assists for 26 points in 27 games.

Brayden Tremblay (126th, round 6) is a 6’2” defender who played for West Kootenay U15 AA this season. He scored 10 goals and added 17 assists for 27 points in 23 games.

Luca Pura (139th overall, round 7), a 6’1” forward who played for the Winnipeg Wild U15 AAA this season, scored 36 goals and added 17 assists for 53 points in 27 games.

Rockston Ror-Chow (161st overall, round 8) is a 5’10” forward who played for the KC Squires U15 AAA this season. He scored 33 goals and added 40 assists for 73 points in 34 games. In the postseason he produced 15 points in in 9 games.

Max Malinousky (183rd overall, round 9) is a 5’5” forward who played for Delta Hockey Academy U15 G this season. He scored 12 goals and added 17 assists for 29 points in 24 games. He was teammates with Giants 1st Rounder Ryan Lin.

Kaden Hayes (205th overall, round 10) is a 5’8” forward who played for the Okotoks Oilers U15 AAA this season. He scored 24 goals and added 22 assists for 46 points in 34 games.

