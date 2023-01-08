VIDEO: Vancouver Giants win road game against Spokane Chiefs

Vancouver Giants netminder Brett Mirwald looked pleased with his game against Spokane, where he withstood 32 of 33 shots as the Langley-based team won 2-1 against Spokane Chiefs Saturday night, Jan. 7 in Spokane. ( Larry Brunt/Special to Langley Advance Times) Ty Thorpe helped set up Vancouver Giants’ first goal of the night against Spokane, as the Langley-based team won 2-1 against the Chiefs Saturday night, Jan. 7 in Spokane. ( Larry Brunt/Special to Langley Advance Times) Brett Mirwald stopped 32 of 33 shots a the Vancouver Giants won 2-1 against Spokane Chiefs Saturday night, Jan. 7 in Spokane. ( Larry Brunt/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Vancouver Giants netminder Brett Mirwald and forward Jaden Lipinski both had a good game Saturday night against the Spokane Chiefs.

🎥WHL Highlights – January 7, 2023 🏒@WHLGiants (2) at @spokanechiefs (1) Jaden Lipinski has two-point outing to help Giants stay perfect against Spokane this season. STATS 📰 | https://t.co/JGu2zQL232 pic.twitter.com/hJhsR10yC0 — The WHL (@TheWHL) January 8, 2023

Lipinski recorded a two-point outing to help the Giants stay perfect against Spokane this season and Lipinski was unbeatable for the first two periods playing in front of 5,802 at Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena.

Lipinski opened the scoring 12:19 into the game’s first period on a partial break with a shot short side, assisted by Tyler Thorpe.

In the second period, Ethan Semeniuk converted on a 2-on-1 to bring the score to 2-0 for Vancouver at 8:24 of the second, with Lipinski and Brenden Pentecost assisting

Chase Bertholet finally got Spokane on the board, at 5:30 into the third, but Giants held on for the 2-1 win.

Vancouver Giants defenceman Damian Palmieri had a close encounter with a Spokane Chiefs player as the Langley-based team won 2-1 against the Chiefs Saturday night, Jan. 7 in Spokane. ( Larry Brunt/Special to Langley Advance Times)

In a post game interview with Sportsnet650, Associate Coach Adam Maglio praised Mirwald’s performance.

“He’s a big part of the win,” Maglio said.

“He was fantastic tonight, solid performance. We got a lot of confidence when he goes in the net and he showed why we do.”

Spokane outshot Vancouver 33 — 29.

Giants Lipinski and Semeniuk were named first and third stars of the game.

Next up, Giants pay a Wednesday, Jan. 11 visit to Kamloops Blazers. Puck drops at 7 p.m.

G-Men will be back at home Friday the 13th at Langley Events Centre, hosting Spokane at 7:30 p.m.

