VIDEO: Virtual version of Chase Claypool misses the mark

In real-life, Chase Claypool isn’t the surly character that his digital double in Madden NFL is. (Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers/file)

Chase Claypool whooped with laughter when he saw his digital double.

It was the Langley football star’s first look at his counterpart in the latest Madden NFL video game, and it was a minor shock to see the glowering character that was supposed to represent Claypool, a recent addition to the Pittsburgh Steelers lineup.

“Come on dog, why you so angry?” Claypool laughed. describing it as “goofy.”

“I look like I should have three kids a mortgage, nine-to-five stressed out.”

About the only thing the game version of Claypool got right was his long hair, poking out from under the back of his helmet.

Claypool posted a video record of his tongue-in-cheek attempt to look more like his surly digital counterpart, but couldn’t hold the glare more than a moment before he broke up, flashing the huge smile that has become his trademark.

More amused than ticked off, Claypool made a public appeal to the programmers at Madden NFL, asking them to tweak his electronic doppelganger to improve the resemblance.

He noted other Steelers in-game characters, his teammates, are a lot closer to their game counterparts.

“Those are really good, what do I gotta do to look like that?”

Claypool announced he will be playing Madden NFL online against fans in the near future, hopefully with a version of his in-game character that looks more like him.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Langley’s Chase Claypool makes an impressive NFL debut

Claypool, who grew up playing in Abbotsford and calls Langley home, began his football career with the Abbotsford Panthers where he led the club to a provincial final game in 2015 and was named the AA football player of the year that season.

Playing for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish Claypool was the team’s leading receiver in 2019 with 66 catches for 1,037 yards and 13 TDs.

On April 23, he was signed by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the second round of the NFL draft, the 17th player taken in the round, 49th overall.

READ ASLO: How Langley football star Chase Claypool was nicknamed “Mapletron”

Claypool’s first-ever touchdown catch, on Sunday Sept. 20, was the longest scrimmage touchdown by a Canadian player in NFL history, helping the Steelers defeat the Broncos 26-21 to improve to 2-0 on the season.

Steelers fans recently voted to give Claypool “Mapletron” as his nickname, after Calvin Johnson Jr., the legendary Detroit Lions wide receiver known as “Megatron” after the Transformers character.


