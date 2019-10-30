A Langley Christian School player goes to the net against Langley Fundamental at the district volleyball championships on Tuesday at the Langley Advance Centre. LCS won. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

VIDEO: Volleyball champs crowned at Langley District tournament

LCS Grade 8 boys overcome jitters to take gold, LCS girls win top spot again

Langley Christian School Lightning took gold at the Langley District volleyball championships, defeating Langley Fundamental Titans Tuesday during the gold medal Grade 8 game at the Langley Events Centre on Tuesday (Oct.29) .

Lightning got off to a shaky start, finding the net with their serves instead of the other side several times before they settled down and won, three sets to none.

“We didn’t start off too well at all,” Lightning head coach Carol Hofer told the Langley Advance Times.

“We missed a lot of serves, and that’s not normal for us.”

Normal was another win for LCS, which has a history of victories in volleyball.

“We have a pretty strong tradition of success,” Hofer said.

“And these boys are continuing that tradition.”

Top-ranked LCS was undefeated through eight games this year, while Langley Fundamental, with seven wins and one loss, ranked second.

Both the Lightning and Titans advance to the Fraser Valley championships later this month.

Walnut Grove took bronze.

In the girls’ tournament, a near-identical outcome with Langley Christian School taking gold, Langley Fundamental silver and Walnut Grove bronze.

It was very familiar territory for the LCS Grade 8 girls program, which was undefeated through the regular season and has won nine of the past 10 District titles (They took second place in 2017).

READ ALSO: Langley Christian sweeps Grade 8 district volleyball finals

READ ALSO: Langley Christian takes home district title

Up next, the Junior girls and boys championships today, Wednesday (Oct. 30).

More photos can be viewed online.


dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com
Langley Christian School Grade 8 girls won gold Tuesday at the Langley Advance Centre. (Supplied)

Most Read