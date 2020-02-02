For the Gills from Brookswood, Superbowl Sunday was a family affair. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

VIDEO: Watching the Superbowl is a family affair for the Gills of Langley

Brookswood parents say their interest in football has intensified since their son took up the sport

When the 49ers took the field, Kartar Gill made it clear who he was rooting for.

“They suck,” the six-year-old said.

Kartar, his older sister Aaryah, along with Dad Rum and Mom Amita, were making an afternoon of it at the family-friendly outdoor Match Eatery and Public House restaurant at the Cascades Casino Resort in Langley City, watching the Superbowl game on big-screen TVs.

Rum and Amita have always been football fans, but when Kartar took up the game, the fascination became more intense.

“It changed our lives,” Rum laughed.

Kartar, who plays flag football with the Langley Bandits, turned out to have a talent for the game, with an effective left-handed spiral throw and a propensity for scoring touchdown, almost all of which have been recorded on his mom’s smart phone.

“He really is a star,” Amita told the Langley Advance Times.

Kartar is modest but admits he has a size advantage.

“I look older, but I’m younger,” he commented.

Aaryah, who has a similar kind of focus on dancing, training several days a week, makes signs to bring ti games and cheer her younger brother on.

There was a vacation flight that was nearly missed because a Seahawks game was playing in the airport sports bar, and Kartar, a die-hard Seattle fan, had trouble tearing himself away.

Fortunately, they were able to keep watching on the plane.

With Seattle out of contention, the family decided to root for the Chiefs.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Here are 10 Super Bowl ads you won’t see in Canada

READ ALSO: Langley fans come out, despite weather, to watch Super Bowl 2019

Super Bowl LIV got underway at 3:30 p.m. Langley time.

National Football Conference champion San Francisco 49ers are playing against the American Football Conference champion Kansas City Chiefs.

It is the 54th Super Bowl and the 50th modern-era National Football League championship game, and will decide the champion for the NFL’s 2019 and 100th season.


dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com
Three friends were cheering for different teams as they watched the Superbowl in Langley. Gary Gull, Sunny Sandher and Jit Johal. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Fans await the start of Superbowl 54 at the Match Eatery and Public House restaurant at the Cascades Casino and Resort on Sunday, Feb. 2. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Williams nets shootout winner as Hurricanes cool off Canucks

