Wheelchair basketball in Langley. File photo

VIDEO: Wheelchair basketball qualifier in Langley City

Players take on rivals from Alberta and Quebec to win a spot on the B.C. team

A weekend wheelchair basketball tournament in Langley City between the B.C., Alberta and Quebec teams will help the B.C. coach select players for the next Canada Games.

The event, organized by the non-profit BC Wheelchair Basketball Society (BCWBS) is scheduled for Saturday and Sunday (Jan. 27 and Jan. 28) at the Timms Community Centre at 20399 Douglas Cres.

It will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Sunday.

While the event for upper echelon competitors is not a formal qualifying meet, it will help decide who makes the cut.

“It’s more to see how the B.C. team stacks up against other teams in Canada,” said BCWBS program coordinator Orion Ng.

Ng said spectators can expect speedy play from the young B.C. players.

“It’s definitely fast-paced action,” Ng said.

READ MORE: Langley teen looks to make impact with U23 national wheelchair hoops team

Wheelchair basketball made its debut at the 1995 winter edition of the Canada Games, Canada’s largest national multi-sport competition for young athletes.

The sport is open to athletes 24 years old or younger, male or female and both disabled and able-bodied athletes can compete.

Depending on ability level, players are classified and assigned a point value.

The total point value of the five players competing on the court may not exceed a certain number depending on the league or level of play.

Players are allowed to double dribble. After two pushes you must dribble, pass or shoot the ball.

READ MORE: New club aims to get rolling in Langley


