VIDEO: Wix-Brown race draws 170 cyclists to Langley’s Otter neighbourhood

Attendance was up at the annual Wix-Brown Circuit Race in Langley, with 170 riders taking part in the Saturday, March 11 event that began and ended at Wix-Brown school.(Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Attendance was up at the annual Wix-Brown Circuit Race in Langley, with 170 riders taking part in the Saturday, March 11 event that began and ended at Wix-Brown school.(Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Attendance was up at the annual Wix-Brown Circuit Race, with 170 riders taking part in the Saturday, March 11 event in Langley’s Otter neighbourhood. Event organizer Barry Lyster, who runs Local Ride Racing, said it was great to see everyone coming out. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Cyclists warmed up prior to the start of the annual Wix-Brown Circuit Race in Langley, with 170 riders taking part in the Saturday, March 11 event that began and ended at Wix-Brown school.(Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Attendance was up at the annual Wix-Brown Circuit Race in Langley on the weekend, with 170 cyclists taking part in the Saturday, March 11 event that began and ended at Wix-Brown school at 23851 24th Ave. in Langley’s Otter neighbourhood.

Event organizer Barry Lyster, who runs Local Ride Racing, said that was an improvement over the 160 people who took part the previous year.

“Right now, there’s a huge appetite for racing and it’s great to see everyone coming out,” Lyster told the Langley Advance Times.

Lyster was encouraged by the number of first-time riders taking part.

“We have 30 novice women [registered for the event],” Lyster enthused.

“That is huge. That’s the biggest we’ve had in a decade.”

Riders followed a course east on 24th, north on 240th Street, west on 32nd Avenue, south on 232 street and back along 24th, with distances ranging from 52 kilometers for open categories, to 97.5k for more advanced riders, who raced later in the day.

One of the traffic marshals showed off her traffic signs before the annual Wix-Brown Circuit Race got underway Saturday, March 11 beginning and ending at Wix-Brown school.(Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Edward Wang, from the Meraloma Bike Club team in Vancouver, won the C-Men category Saturday, completing 10 laps in a time of 1:40:54.

Brendan Tai was first in D-Men (10 laps), while C-women (10) was won by Elliot Kulach, D-women (10) by Eleanor Roberts.

A-men and women was won by Campbell Parrish of Red Truck Racing, who competed 14 laps in 2:10:36, the 12-lap B-men event was won by Caleb Ney, B-women (also 12 laps) was won by by Isla Walker and the Master 40-plus division (12 laps) was won by Vincent Marcotte.

More photos from the day can be viewed online at the Langley Advance Times Facebook page.

Cyclists warmed up prior to the start of the annual Wix-Brown Circuit Race in Langley, with 170 riders taking part in the Saturday, March 11 event that began and ended at Wix-Brown school.(Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Coming up in Langley on Saturday, March 18, is the Aldergrove-based Southie Circuit Race, described as a six kilometre “clockwise, square circuit with mild risers” beginning at 256th Street and 8th Ave and ending at 0 Avenue.

Organized by the United Velo Cycling Club, the event is open to novice racers. Riders can learn more and register online at https://www.unitedvelo.ca.

Races begin at 9 a.m.

READ ALSO: Langley City wins cycling award for Glover Road bike lanes

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Valley Granfondo cycling event makes an ‘awesome’ return to Langley

AldergroveCyclingLangley