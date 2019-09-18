Team Canada made an entrance at the World Lacrosse Men’s Indoor Championship opening ceremony Wednesday afternoon at the Langley Events Centre. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

VIDEO: World Lacrosse Men’s Indoor Championship begins in Langley

Opening ceremony marks start of fifth edition of the championship, which is held every four years.

The 2019 World Lacrosse Men’s Indoor Championship got underway with a display of pageantry and patriotism at the opening ceremonies held Wednesday at the Langley Events Centre (LEC).

Some teams dressed in national costume for the opening, with Scotland wearing kilts and Austria players in lederhosen.

Team Canada, the favourite, opted to have two RCMP officers in red serge lead them in to the LEC arena bowl.

Iroquois, who represents the Iroquois Confederacy in international box lacrosse competitions, opted to have a young boy in traditional attire lead them in.

It was the start of the fifth edition of the championship, which is held every four years.

More than 400 of the world’s top lacrosse players on 20 teams are competing for the Cockerton Cup over 10 days and 72 games, wrapping up on Saturday (Sept. 28).

That’s the largest number of teams in the history of the event.

When the last world championships were held in 2015, seven teams competed.

This year, Hong Kong, Costa Rica, Mexico, and the Netherlands are among the countries playing in their first-ever world indoor championships event.

Among the coaches are two Langley residents: Adam Smith, co-head coach of the Australian team, and Garrett Billings (who plays in the Western Lacrosse Association with the Senior A Thunder), an assistant coach for Team Ireland.

Canada is the reigning champion, with first place finishes at all four previous World Indoor Championships, with Iroquois second and the U.S. third.

READ MORE: A call for volunteers at the World Lacrosse Indoor World Championship

READ ALSO: Langley players help B.C. teams to medal wins at national championships

Canada hosted the first two tournaments, the Czech Republic hosted in 2011 and the Onondaga Nation, south of Syracuse, New York, hosted in 2015

The 20 teams are split among four groups for the round robin, which runs till Monday, Sept. 23, before the top eight compete in the championship bracket while the remaining dozen battle in the placement bracket.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit www.wilc2019.ca.

More photos can viewed online.

.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

 

Team Scotland at the World Lacrosse Men’s Indoor Championship opening ceremony Wednesday afternoon at the Langley Events Centre. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Previous story
VIDEO: Provincial slow-pitch championships underway in Langley
Next story
Kodiaks snap Pilots’ triple-win streak

Just Posted

UPDATED: Police looking at other collisions linked to impaired driver who allegedly struck Langley 12-year-old

One of two Friday hit-and-runs the driver is believed to be part of, Langley police say

VIDEO: World Lacrosse Men’s Indoor Championship begins in Langley

Opening ceremony marks start of fifth edition of the championship, which is held every four years.

Late hockey player to be remembered ‘forever’ with jersey retirement

Jersey wall at the Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre rink will honour Coleton Nelson

Sip ‘n’ Dip returns again for adults only at Aldergrove water park

It is the third event of its kind in partnership with Trading Post Brewery

Langley woman, 22, selected to compete on ABC’s The Bachelor

Two women from B.C. were selected to compete for bachelor Peter Weber’s heart

Yearbook photo surfaces of Trudeau wearing ‘brownface’ costume in 2001

The report describes the occasion as an ‘Arabian Nights’-themed gala event

‘We still did not get answers’: Vancouver parents demand expulsion after students’ racist video

‘We were unable to get confirmation from the VSB, but he hasn’t returned as of yet,’ says Marie Tate

Cutting Sea to Sky Gondola cable could have ‘seriously hurt or killed’ someone: report

‘Cutting the haul rope was an extremely dangerous act’

B.C. drug dealers arrested after traffic stop near Banff turns into helicopter pursuit

Antonio Nolasco-Padia, 23, and Dina Anthony, 55, both well-known to Chilliwack law enforcement

B.C. ‘tent city’ disputes spark call for local government autonomy

UBCM backs Maple Ridge after province overrules city

‘What goes up will come down’: Gas prices spike in Metro Vancouver

Petroleum analyst Dan McTeague says prices will fall Thursday

B.C. MLA calls on province to restrict vaping as first related illness appears in Canada

Todd Stone, Liberal MLA for Kamloops-South Thompson, introduced an anti-vaping bill in April

Chilliwack woman wins right to medically assisted death after three-year court battle

Julia Lamb has been the lead plaintiff in a legal battle to ease restrictions on Canada’s assisted dying laws

B.C. bus crash survivor petitions feds to fix road where classmates died

UVic student’s petition well over halfway to 5k signature goal

Most Read