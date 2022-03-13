VIDEO: Young swimmers get a taste of competition at novice event in Langley

Langley Olympians Swim Club member Mika Kang competed in the 8 and under category, among 100 young swimmers from Langley, Abbotsford and Coquitlam who took part in the LOSC and AOSC novice meet at the Walnut Grove pool on Saturday, March 5. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) LOSC member Woorim Lee, who competed in the 10 and under category, was among 100 young swimmers from Langley, Abbotsford and Coquitlam who took part in the LOSC and AOSC novice meet at the Walnut Grove pool on Saturday, March 5. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) More than 100 young swimmers from Langley, Abbotsford and Coquitlam took part in the LOSC and AOSC novice meet at the Walnut Grove pool on Saturday, March 5. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Langley Olympians swim club member Richard Alexander was among 100 young swimmers from Langley, Abbotsford and Coquitlam who took part in the LOSC and AOSC novice meet at the Walnut Grove pool on Saturday, March 5. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

More than 100 young swimmers took part in the Langley and Abbotsford Olympians Swim Clubs novice meet.

Held Saturday, March 5 at the Walnut Grove Pool, the event welcomed over 100 competitors from the two clubs as well as swimmers from Coquitlam’s Hyack Swim Club.

Swimmers attending novice meets strive to set new personal best times with the hope of achieving their regional qualifying time.

Competing in the 10 and under category, Emma Greentree from the Langley Olympians succeeded, achieving her qualifying time in the 200m individual medley which opens up more competitions.

Registration for The Langley Olympians Swim Club is ongoing at the Walnut Grove and WC Blair pools. Call 604-532-5257, email laoscadmin@telus.net or visit www.langleyolympians.com for more details.

Langley Olympians Swim Club currently has about 260 members ranging from five to adult. LOSC swims out of the Walnut Grove Community Center pool and the WC Blair Recreation Centre pool in Murrayville.

Aldergrove Olympians Swim Club currently has about 30 members from five-year-old beginners to 16 yrs old development swimmers. AOSC trains out of the Matsqui Recreation Centre.

