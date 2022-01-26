VIDFEO: Langley’s Brodie Hofer named athlete of week after back-to-back volleyball wins

Langley’s Brodie Hofer was named Canada West Men’s Volleyball Athlete of the Week for the second time this season after yet another outstanding performance for the Trinity Western University Spartans in conference play. (file)

Langley’s Brodie Hofer was named Canada West Men’s Volleyball Athlete of the Week for the second time this season after another outstanding performance for the Trinity Western University (TWU) Spartans in conference play over the weekend.

Spartans, the undefeated west division leaders, were lifted by Hofer’s dominance on the left side against UBC Okanagan (UBCO) with TWU defeating the Heat in three straight sets Saturday night, Jan. 22.

That followed Hofers performance in Friday’s win that saw UBCO push TWU to five sets.

The third-year hitter buried 22 kills on 42 swings (.357) as the Spartans fought back to claim the match after dropping sets three and four. Hofer notched two kills late in the fifth to keep his team undefeated.

Hofer, a third-year, averaged 4.9 kills-per-set over both matches on an overall hitting efficiency of 34.5 percent. He also led the Spartans in points, averaging 5.5 points scored per set. He currently sits second in Canada West in both hitting percentage (.381) and kills per set (4.27).

READ ALSO: TWU brings home silver for Canada from Pan-Ams

Hofer was part of the TWU team that came home with a silver medal from the Dominican Republic last year.

TWU’s Spartans men’s team represented Canada at the Pan-American Cup, defeating the host team from Dominican Republic 3-1 in the semifinals but falling 3-0 to Mexico in the finale.

Hofer and his teammates also won silver for Canada at the the 2021 North, Central America and Caribbean Volleyball Confederation (NORCECA) continental championships in Durango, Mexico.

READ ALSO: Langley’s Hofer and teammates win silver at continental volleyball championships

Spartans, now 8-0, are slated to be back in action Jan. 28 and 29, when they’ll travel to the University of British Columbia (5-3) for a weekend series against the second-ranked Thunderbirds (5-3).

Action starts at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.

@TrinityWesternSpartansLangleyVolleyball