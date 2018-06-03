(Special to the Langley Advance)

VOLLEYBALL: Canada beats host Argentina for second win of the weekend

A Langley players was part of the team that helped earn Canada a win in National League action.

A Langley athlete helped bring home a victory for Canada in the Volleyball National league play in Argentina last night.

Daniel Jansen Vandoorn, a middle blocker, was part of the winning team that played and defeated the host team from San Juan, Argentina three games to one Saturday.

Canada’s men’s team took a hard-fought 3-1 (25-22, 25-18, 24-26, 25-23) win over Argentina.

Stephen Maar was Canada’s top contributor with 18 points – 16 points on offence and two blocks. Jason DeRocco scored 14 points.

Argentina’s star Facundo Conte couldn’t carry his team to a win despite his 23 points. Agustin Loser was an all-round threat and scored 15 for the home side.

Canada dominated early on, taking the first two sets. The third set was the most intense and included a confrontation between Maar and Conte at the 10-10 mark. This seemed to put the Argentine team and its fans back in the game.

The fourth set also turned out to be a thriller with Argentina clawing its way back from 23-19, to even the score. This time Canada didn’t falter, and put away its second win of the weekend (Canada beat Italy yesterday, and now has three wins and two losses in the VNL tournament so far.)

“Obviously getting two wins in a row is important for us,” said Canada’s captain TJ Sanders.

“It was a very difficult match. They are a great defensive team and they made us really work for it. We are satisfied with the win, but we are tired as well, so let’s see what happens tomorrow.”

Argentina’s final chance to get a win out of their home stretch comes against Italy on Sunday; while Canada will seek to continue a successful weekend in an afternoon meeting with Iran.

Vandoorn was joined by fellow B.C. players Steve Marshall of Abbotsford, and Ryan Sclater of Port Coquitlam.

Canada hosts Volleyball Nations League in week three (June 8 to 10) in Ottawa.

Info online.

