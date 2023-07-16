Volunteer lauded for decades of service to Langley Special Olympics

After 35 years, Marilyn Farquhar was given new award named after group founder and her good friend

Top athletes, representing a number of sports, were honoured recently by the Langley Special Olympics organization. (Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance Times)

There were an abundance of hugs and high fives given Marilyn Farquhar, as the 78-year-old woman was bestowed a new volunteer appreciation award from Langley Special Olympics.

This year, the local athlete’s council started a new tradition – giving out a trophy and accolades as a way to recognize volunteers who help make Special Olympics possible in this community.

In doing so, they named the new award after the person actually credited with bringing the Special Olympics to Langley 35 years ago.

The annual volunteer of the year award bears the name of Carol Ponak, who passed away earlier this year. Her husband, Emil, and son, Brent, were on hand for the first-ever presentation of the memorial trophy, and Emil was among the first to congratulate Farquhar with a huge hug.

“If you knew Carol, you ended up coaching or volunteering for Special O. She was always recruiting, always out raising money. She was the real spearhead behind this organization,” Emil shared, expressing delight that Farquhar – who grew to be one of Carol’s closest friends thanks to their Special Olympics connections – would receive the inaugural award.

Carol, he said, would be touched to see Farquhar lauded for her years of tireless effort.

Farquhar joined in year one, 1988, as a swim coach. Like Carol, once ensconced in the group she never looked back. With a passion for swimming, Farquhar continued in that capacity for all 35 years. But she also – at one time or another – coached every other sport, depending on where she was needed. She also held numerous volunteer positions on the board of directors through the years, and was program coordinator.

While she announced earlier in the day that she was stepping down from her board duties, and reducing her volunteer workloads, she assured athletes, parents, and volunteers she was still going to be involved.

“I love Special Olympics. I love the people. I love the athletes – they’re always so happy, and they make it worthwhile,” she said of her 35-year history as a volunteer.

Special O director Liz Wood presented the new award, explaining there were several nominations but none as obvious a fit as Farquhar.

“There were a lot of outstanding individuals. But one individual stood out, definitely more than the others,” Wood said. “There is no one more deserving of winning this award – the very first one – than Marilyn Farquhar.”

She described Farquhar as being integral to both the beginning of Special Olympics in Langley and its continuation in the present.

“I can think of no volunteer more deserving of first winning this award than Marilyn! Thank you Marilyn for everything you have done to support Langley Special Olympics,” Wood added.

She lined up like dozens of others to offer her personal congratulations and a hug to Farquhar after the official ceremony.

“We wanted someone who exemplified volunteerism, and really it was easy to choose you,” she told the winner.

Fighting back tears, Farquhar quietly thanked all her well-wishers and kept assuring people she’d be around and willing to help as long as she could.

The new award was given out during a recent Special Olympics picnic and annual general meeting held at City Park in Langley.

In addition to other business at the event, awards were also given to athletes in recognition of their efforts on and off the court in their designated sport:

Curling: Brent Ponak

Club fit: Lexi Russell

Rhythmic gymnastics: Leah Hawley

Floor hockey: Francis Kendall

Golf: David Cairnes

Bocce: Jessica Vandrishe

Basketball C: Brayden Haldorsen

Basketball B: Dustin Beard

Basketball A: Hacib Fettes

Swimming: Emily Roberts

Friday bowling: Noah Miller

Monday bowling: Jennifer King

Spring bowling: Jonathan Garofano

Soccer: Shane Winter

Track and field: Emalin and Caitlin Penner

Softball: Veeral Goradia

