Walker cautions Langley park users to be bear aware after sighting

Metro Vancouver spokesperson said it is not a common occurrence to see bears in that area

A resident is cautioning people to be bear aware when walking in Glen Valley this spring after a bruin was spotted in Nathan Creek this past week.

“We were walking along the dyke in Fort Langley and spotted a black bear,” she wrote in a Facebook post. “It was quite close and not afraid. At the south end of dyke trail. So be careful with your puppers and kids.”

Nathan Creek is a 5.6-kilometre out-and-back trail between 264th and 272nd Streets and 88 Avenue.

READ MORE: Critter Care appeals for assistance in feeding their bear cubs

Jennifer Saltman, media relations officer with Metro Vancouver, told the Aldergrove Star that it’s not a common occurrence to see bears in that area.

“When they do wander into the area, which happens occasionally, they don’t tend to stay long,” Saltman explained.

She noted that bears are active in the region right now and looking for food.

“As wild animals they are generally uninterested in people, but bears that become comfortable near people can become dangerous,” she added. “Negative bear-human interactions may result in closure of some areas of the park or harm to the bear.”

Tips for park users include making noise to warn bears which tends to make them leave the area, keeping children close and pets leashed, and removing garbage and food attractants.

“If you see a bear at a distance, stay at least 100 metres (10 bus lengths) away and choose an alternate route,” Saltman added.

People can find more information of bear safety in Metro Parks at http://www.metrovancouver.org.

People can find tips on how to avoid human-bear interaction online. (Black Press Media file)
Most Read