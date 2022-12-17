Lord Tweedsmuir Panthers overcame a slow start to defeat the Maple Ridge Ramblers 69-43 at the Tsumura Invitational, underway at Langley Events Centre. (Langley Events Centre)

Walnut Grove Gators and Riverside Rapids book finals at Tsumura Invitational

32-team girls’ basketball tournament underway at Langley Events Centre

Lord Tweedsmuir Panthers and South Kamloops Titans won their respective Tsumura Basketball Invitational Tournament Titles on Friday, Dec. 16, while the Walnut Grove Gators and Riverside Rapids booked their spots in Saturday’s final of the 16-team bracket.

Walnut Grove defeated the Mulgrave Titans 74-67 while Riverside was a 79-53 winner over Okanagan Mission Huskies.

The 32-team tournament – split into a 16-team bracket and a pair of 8-team brackets – is being played at Langley Events Centre.

For full tournament schedule, results and rosters, please visit www.langleyeventscentre.com/tbi

There is no cost to attend the games, which will also be streamed for free at www.tfsetv.ca

READ ALSO: Girl’s basketball tournament heads to finals Friday

DRAW 3

LORD TWEEDSMUIR 69 MAPLE RIDGE 43

Led by the 29 points by Most Valuable Player Sevene Grewal, the Lord Tweedsmuir Panthers overcame a slow start to defeat the Maple Ridge Ramblers 69-43.

The Panthers found themselves trailing 8-2 and after getting the deficit down to 9-8, Tweedsmuir scored 15 straight points spanning the first and second quarters and never looked back in capturing the Tsumura Basketball Invitational Regional (Draw 3) Championship.

And as has been the case over the 3 days, Grewal’s ability to hit from downtown was a big factor as she hit another 5 3-pointers. Maple Ridge was led by 24 points from Kayleigh Mark.

DRAW 2

SOUTH KAMLOOPS 52 VERNON 28

Scoring just 4 points in a quarter is usually not a recipe for success, but when you hold you opponent scoreless over that same span, the offensive woes are quickly forgotten. And that is how the South Kamloops Titans rolled their way to a 52-28 win over the Vernon Panthers in the title game of the Tsumura Basketball Invitational Bracket (Draw 2) Championship final.

The Titans were relentless on defence, holding the Panthers to 8 points in the first quarter, 18 in the half, and then thanks to a scoreless third quarter, to just 28 for the 40-minute game.

Most Valuable Player Kiana Kaczur (17 points) led the Titans while Lucy Marchese had a dozen points.

READ ALSO: Langley Christian Lightning and Victoria’s Spectrum Thunder crowned champs at Tsumura

